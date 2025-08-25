Rep. Brecheen’s August Town Halls

Congressman Josh Brecheen announced today the following in-person town halls for the month of August. Constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.

Congressman Brecheen has so far held 106 in-person town halls since his first term in office, visiting every county in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District.

Schedule (all times Central):

Monday, August 25:

8:00am – 9:00am

McAlester Town Hall

Downtown 312

312 E. Choctaw Ave.

McAlester, OK 74501

10:00am – 11:00am

Checotah Town Hall

Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library

626 W. Gentry Ave.

Checotah, OK 74426

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Muskogee Town Hall

Muskogee Civic Center

Room D

425 Boston St.

Muskogee, OK 74401

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Wagoner Town Hall

Wagoner Community Building

102 N. Jefferson St.

Wagoner, OK 74467

6:00pm – 7:00pm

Bartlesville Town Hall

Tri County Tech

Event Center

6101 Nowata Rd.

Bartlesville, OK 74006

Tuesday, August 26:

8:00am – 9:00am

Nowata Town Hall

Nowata City/County Library

West Room

224 S. Pine St.

Nowata, OK 74048

10:00am – 11:00am

Vinita Town Hall

Craig County Fairgrounds & Community Center

Ketchum Room

915 E. Apperson Rd.

Vinita, OK 74301

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Miami Town Hall

Miami Civic Center Banquet Room

129 5th Ave. NW

Miami, OK 74354

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Grove Town Hall

Grove Community Center

Room 7

104 West 3rd Street

Grove, OK 74344

4:00pm – 5:00pm

Pryor Town Hall

Graham Community Center

6 N. Adair Street

Pryor, OK 74361

Wednesday, August 27:

9:00am – 10:00am

Okmulgee Town Hall

Okmulgee American Legion Post 10

730 W. 6th St.

Okmulgee, OK 74447

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Claremore Town Hall

Claremore Conference Center

Will Rogers South Ballroom

1400 W. Country Club Rd.

Claremore, OK 74017

2:30pm – 3:30pm

Tahlequah Town Hall

Tahlequah Public Library

Carnegie Room

120 S. College Ave.

Tahlequah, OK 74464

4:30pm – 5:30pm

Stilwell Town Hall

Adair County Historical Museum & Train Depot

83065 Highway 59

Stilwell, OK 74960

6:30pm – 7:30pm

Sallisaw Town Hall

Wheeler Event Center

103 N. Wheeler Ave.

Sallisaw, OK 74955

Thursday, August 28:

8:00am – 9:00am

Poteau Town Hall

Donald W. Reynolds Community Center

105 Reynolds Ave.

Poteau, OK 74953

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Idabel Town Hall

Museum of the Red River

Mary H. Herron Community Conference Center

812 E. Lincoln Rd.

Idabel, OK 74745

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Hugo Town Hall

Choctaw County Public Library

703 E. Jackson St.

Hugo, OK 74743

4:00pm – 5:00pm

Atoka Town Hall

Atoka County Library

279 E. A St.

Atoka, OK 74525

6:00pm – 7:00pm

Durant Town Hall

Bryan County Fairgrounds

Clay Jones Community Center

1901 S. 9th Ave.

Durant, OK 74701