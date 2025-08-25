Rep. Brecheen’s August Town Halls

Congressman Josh Brecheen announced today the following in-person town halls for the month of August. Constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.
Congressman Brecheen has so far held 106 in-person town halls since his first term in office, visiting every county in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District.
Schedule (all times Central):
Monday, August 25:
8:00am – 9:00am
McAlester Town Hall
Downtown 312
312 E. Choctaw Ave.
McAlester, OK 74501
10:00am – 11:00am
Checotah Town Hall
Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library
626 W. Gentry Ave.
Checotah, OK 74426
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Muskogee Town Hall
Muskogee Civic Center
Room D
425 Boston St.
Muskogee, OK 74401
2:00pm – 3:00pm
Wagoner Town Hall
Wagoner Community Building
102 N. Jefferson St.
Wagoner, OK 74467
6:00pm – 7:00pm
Bartlesville Town Hall
Tri County Tech
Event Center
6101 Nowata Rd.
Bartlesville, OK 74006
Tuesday, August 26:
8:00am – 9:00am
Nowata Town Hall
Nowata City/County Library
West Room
224 S. Pine St.
Nowata, OK 74048
10:00am – 11:00am
Vinita Town Hall
Craig County Fairgrounds & Community Center
Ketchum Room
915 E. Apperson Rd.
Vinita, OK 74301
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Miami Town Hall
Miami Civic Center Banquet Room
129 5th Ave. NW
Miami, OK 74354
2:00pm – 3:00pm
Grove Town Hall
Grove Community Center
Room 7
104 West 3rd Street
Grove, OK 74344
4:00pm – 5:00pm
Pryor Town Hall
Graham Community Center
6 N. Adair Street
Pryor, OK 74361
Wednesday, August 27:
9:00am – 10:00am
Okmulgee Town Hall
Okmulgee American Legion Post 10
730 W. 6th St.
Okmulgee, OK 74447
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Claremore Town Hall
Claremore Conference Center
Will Rogers South Ballroom
1400 W. Country Club Rd.
Claremore, OK 74017
2:30pm – 3:30pm
Tahlequah Town Hall
Tahlequah Public Library
Carnegie Room
120 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah, OK 74464
4:30pm – 5:30pm
Stilwell Town Hall
Adair County Historical Museum & Train Depot
83065 Highway 59
Stilwell, OK 74960
6:30pm – 7:30pm
Sallisaw Town Hall
Wheeler Event Center
103 N. Wheeler Ave.
Sallisaw, OK 74955
Thursday, August 28:
8:00am – 9:00am
Poteau Town Hall
Donald W. Reynolds Community Center
105 Reynolds Ave.
Poteau, OK 74953
12:00pm – 1:00pm
Idabel Town Hall
Museum of the Red River
Mary H. Herron Community Conference Center
812 E. Lincoln Rd.
Idabel, OK 74745
2:00pm – 3:00pm
Hugo Town Hall
Choctaw County Public Library
703 E. Jackson St.
Hugo, OK 74743
4:00pm – 5:00pm
Atoka Town Hall
Atoka County Library
279 E. A St.
Atoka, OK 74525
6:00pm – 7:00pm
Durant Town Hall
Bryan County Fairgrounds
Clay Jones Community Center
1901 S. 9th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701