Wednesday August 27, on Fox & Friends, Griff Jenkins reported on Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy’s recent interview discussing nicotine and smoking, calling pouches “the safest way to consume nicotine.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Ainsley Earhardt: HHS Secretary RFK, Jr. says that pouches are the safest way to consume nicotine. Griff Jenkins joins us now with more. Hey, Griff.

Griff Jenkins: Hey, Ainsley, good morning. Well, you may have seen these little tins popping up everywhere. Inside are small white tobacco-free nicotine pouches you place between your gum and lip as a smoke free and spit free alternative to tobacco. And HHS Secretary Kennedy says they may be the best alternative to cigarettes. Watch.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Nicotine itself does not cause cancer. There is no evidence that it’s carcinogenic. Nicotine pouches are probably the safest way to, to consume nicotine. Vapes are second, but the thing that we really want to get away from is cigarettes.

Jenkins: And Kennedy sees a need to save Americans from the more than 600 billion in cigarette smoke-related health costs, ultimately saving lives. Kennedy sparked speculation of being a supporter of ZYN back in January, when he appeared to pop one in his mouth during his confirmation hearing. But the FDA is not on board.

