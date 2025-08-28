Annual Round Barn Ukulele Festival

Did you know there are ukulele clubs in Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Tulsa?

“One of the best local ukulele groups is ‘MISSPENT UKES’ from Stillwater, Oklahoma,” remarked Round Barn Music Director Joe Baxter. The “Misspent Ukes” are a silly group of serious musicians and singers who love to perform at community events, Baxter said. “I was impressed with their knowledge and mastery of their music & vocals.”

Quick history: Developed in the 1880s, the ukulele became popular in Hawaii because of great support and promotion by the last of the monarchs, King Kalakaua. High caliber musicians like George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon all played the ukulele. Harrison was a great lover of the instrument and often gave them to friends, including Tom Petty, whom he taught to play.

Join the FREE fun at the 9th Annual UKEFEST at the Arcadia Round Barn with ukulele enthusiasts and Uke-Stars for an afternoon of Ukulele goodness. To confirm, there is no charge for this live fun event.

The ukulele (YOO-kə-LAY-lee; Hawaiian), also called a uke (informally), is a member of the lute (ancient guitar) family of instruments. The ukulele is of Portuguese origin and was popularized in Hawaii. The tone and volume of the instrument vary with size and construction. Ukuleles commonly come in four types: soprano, pineapple, concert, tenor, and baritone.

Of the standard ukuleles, the soprano, often called “standard” in Hawaii, is the second smallest and was the original size, 21 inches long. Most ukuleles range in size from 11 to 23 inches. The biggest is the baritone ukulele at 30 inches in total length.



Get inspired by these 3 songs before UKE FEST! Open YouTube and enjoy the classic song “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” performed by The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, which has over 28 million views. Another is “Misirlou,” by musical duo Honoko & Azita—two young, female Uke players from Hawaii. Well-known composer and ukulele player Jake Shiabukuro, became internationally famous in 2006, when his virtuoso rendition of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” went viral—one of the first to do so on that platform.

🎶 What to expect at 9th Annual Ukulele Festival on Sunday, Sept 14:

Ukulele standards, originals and new tunes

Food trucks

Ukes for sale/trade

Special Guests

Don’t miss the fantastic ukulele performances held upstairs in the loft and outdoors in the shade under the Round Barn’s big old elm tree! Bring your chair or blanket, and your ukulele! Sunday, September 14th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organized by the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society with greatly appreciated support from Oklahoma Humanities, National Endowment for the Arts, National Register of Historic Places, Oklahoma Libraries, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.