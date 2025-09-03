4 in 10 Received a Job Text Scam

A new survey by Resume.org of 2,034 Americans reveals how widespread job scam texts have become in 2025. Nearly two in five Americans say they’ve received a fake job offer via text message this year. While many can easily recognize these types of scams, others aren’t so lucky.

The survey found:

4 in 10 Americans have received a fake job offer via text this year

1 in 7 people who received a scam text fell victim; Young men are especially vulnerable

Scam victims had money stolen from their accounts or sent money directly

8 in 10 say scam texts have made them more suspicious of legit job opportunities

Most didn’t bother to report the scam

When asked what made the message seem suspicious, most say the fact that it came through a text message instead of a traditional job platform. Others say the job description or company details were vague, the offer seemed too good to be true, or the message included poor grammar and an unprofessional tone. Some say they were tipped off by the fact that they were pressured to respond quickly or promised unrealistic pay.

“There are several reasons younger people, especially young men, are more vulnerable to job scams,” says Kara Dennison, head of career advising at Resume.org. “Many are early in their careers and haven’t yet developed the instincts to spot red flags. Financial pressure also plays a big role, as the promise of fast, remote income is incredibly appealing when facing student debt and rising living costs.”

She adds that younger professionals tend to be more comfortable with text-based or DM-style communication, so a job offer via text doesn’t raise the same red flags it might for older workers. “There’s often a level of overconfidence, particularly among young men, who may trust their gut and move quickly without verifying, assuming they’ll know a scam when they see one,” Dennison says.

1 in 3 victims had money stolen from them

Of the people who engaged with the job scam text, nearly half, 48%, say they shared personal information with the sender, and 30% had money stolen from their bank account or credit card.

Click here for the full report.