Don’t Put OK Seniors’ Health at Risk

I am a retired insurance executive who has been a Medicare Advantage member for years. Despite working in the insurance industry for most of my life, quality healthcare would have been out of reach for me without the support of Medicare Advantage. I certainly would not be able to take care of my health the way I can as a participant in this program. In general, medical costs are simply too high. Fortunately, Medicare Advantage helps me maintain my health and make it a priority, all within my budget.

Medicare Advantage offers strong medical and prescription drug benefits and many choices regarding the care I receive and the doctors and specialists I see. The benefits are easy to understand, and, unlike many healthcare plans, Medicare Advantage doesn’t require mental gymnastics to determine which services are covered and which are not. Coverage is comprehensive and includes wellness and preventive options. I also appreciate the flexibility Medicare Advantage offers. Healthcare needs change as we age, especially when chronic conditions are present. As such, Medicare Advantage does not lock me into one plan or penalize me for switching.

Author: Marty Fuller

More than 340,000 Oklahomans rely on Medicare Advantage. Without it, many of us might have to turn to family members for help with medical care, a situation no senior wants. That’s why I am deeply concerned about potential cuts to this program that improves seniors’ lives in so many ways.

I urge our lawmakers to protect seniors like me and fully support Medicare Advantage.