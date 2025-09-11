Oilers Football Adds Billy Black

Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, acquires Billy Back as the team’s new Offensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach, bringing the five-time champion to Tulsa for the 2026 season.

In a release to media the team noted Back, was most recently the Head Coach/OC for the Tucson Sugarskulls in 2024 and 2025. Before his time with Tucson the new Oilers’ coach led the Frisco Fighters to the best record in the Indoor Football League for two consecutive seasons (2022/2023). Under his guidance, the Fighters were near the top of the league in points scored. Back’s Fighters had the top rushing offense in the league and sported the best run defense in the IFL under his guidance.





The former Fighters head coach joined Frisco in 2022 after leading the Spokane Shock to the 2021 IFL Playoffs. In 2022, Back led Frisco to the Conference Championship game with the best regular season record in the IFL at 14-2.



The five-time champion spent two seasons in Carolina, where he led the expansion Carolina Cobras in 2018-19. The Cobras quickly became the NAL’s top team as Back took them to consecutive title game appearances in 2018-19, winning in 2018.

Other head coaching stops for Back include the Nashville Venom of the Professional Indoor Football League, where he led the team to a league championship in 2014. He also coached the IFL’s Texas Revolution in 2013 and 2015, as well as the Cincinnati Commandos of the Continental Indoor Football League/United Football League from 2009 to 2012. Back guided the Commandos to three championships, including a perfect 12-0 season in 2011, and was named Co-Coach of the Year in 2010.

Before his coaching career, Back played six seasons in various indoor football leagues and during college, attended Miami University in Ohio, where he was later inducted into the Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as a student-athlete.

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season. Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.