Remembering 9/11

As evil tried to terrorize, America overcame and responded. To be a free people is to understand that evil is active in promoting fear. It’s minions hate freedom. To overcome evil, America must never allow evil to silence or to stop what our Declaration of Independence declares:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

At a local restaurant a self-identified retired Tulsa history teacher (attacking State Superintendent Ryan Walters) asserted, that the Constitution never mentions God. (He must have taught U.S. Senator Tim Kane.)

I responded, “The Constitution is the how of America, the Declaration is the why of America and it declares that Human Rights come from God. The two cannot be separated and I pity the students that suffered under your stupidity.”

The 9/11 National Memorial and Museum actively engages with 9/11 family members, survivors, and rescue and recovery workers to offer services, education, and moments of connection and healing.

You may reach their website at the link. The site notes that “each day we remember the victims, the families, and survivors dealing with loss, recognizing the lasting consequences of 9/11 on individual lives.”

Photographs with this story are provided here so readers may pause and remember.

We will never forget.