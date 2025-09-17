Memphis Welcomes President Trump’s Action

President Donald J. Trump’s action to deploy federal resources to Memphis marks a powerful step forward in the fight to make Memphis safe again amid its longtime struggle with violent crime. This bold federal-state partnership drew immediate praise from residents, business owners, and area lawmakers as a transformative step to reclaim the city from violent crime and chaos.



Residents, who have endured escalating dangers, hailed it as a long-overdue lifeline:

"This is an opportunity for us and for our city. I hope we make the most of it,"



says an East Memphis business owner. “I don’t even feel safe anymore except for the places I know they have security guards… You really don’t know how bad it is in Memphis unless you’ve been a part of it for 40 or 50 years… This has been needing to be done for a long time,” says a longtime Memphis resident.

"If [the National Guard] is going to be a buffer between them and the police to help minimize the crime, then that's a great thing,"



"I have armed security seven days a week and it's unbelievable what happens every day in front of my restaurant. Without a doubt, [the federal deployment] will help," says a Memphis restaurant owner.



"We just offered any of them that want to come in a free lunch plate just to say thank you for coming in and helping with the crime issue… I'm very concerned about crime, like everybody else… We've closed earlier and earlier and earlier because there's no traffic on the streets [due to crime]," says another restaurant owner in Memphis.

“President Donald Trump… is finally saying, ‘Yes, Memphis matters. We are going to make Memphis safe again’ — because our local leaders have failed to do so,” says one Memphis resident.

Elected officials expressed gratitude for the Trump Administration’s commitment to public safety: