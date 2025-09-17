AG Drummond Seeks Action Against Temu

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, currently campaigning for governor, has issued a request for proposals for outside counsel to investigate and pursue legal action against the Chinese e-commerce company Temu amid concerns of consumer protection violations.

Temu is a popular mobile app and website that offers low-cost goods to consumers. The company is accused of deceiving consumers by unlawfully collecting data and providing that data to the Communist Chinese government as well as engaging in other deceitful practices. Security and privacy concerns and the presence of malware led Apple and Google to suspend the Temu app.

“I will not allow Temu or any other company to abuse and exploit Oklahoma consumers,” Drummond said. “My office will hold Temu accountable and work to ensure Oklahomans have a safe online marketplace.”

The request for proposal notes that Temu has made “misrepresentations about the types of data the app can access or collect from users, how it does so, and for what purposes it uses the data. The Temu app, once downloaded, can secretly install malware that bypasses device security and grants the app

unrestricted access to a user’s device.

“Furthermore, the law in China requires Temu to provide user data to the Chinese government upon request. Oklahomans are exposed and at risk as a result of Temu’s practices, and the Attorney General of Oklahoma, as the chief law officer of the State and entrusted with the solemn duty to safeguard its citizens from abusive, unlawful, and exploitative conduct, solicits proposals to investigate and pursue legal action on a contingency basis pursuant to 74 O.S.Supp.2022, § 20i(K)(2).

“The investigation and potential legal action may include facts and claims relating to Temu unlawfully siphoning and using consumer data, counterfeiting products, and engaging in other unlawful data-theft issues, deceptive trade practices, and violations of personal privacy,” the request details.

Temu is owned by PDD Holdings Inc., commonly known as Pinduodo Inc. Proposals for an investigation and legal action are due Oct. 3. Drummond’s office will evaluate proposals and contract with the most economical and most competent law firm.

To read the request for proposal click here.