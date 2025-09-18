Tulsan Eugene Blake to Judge Westminster

New York, NY — The Westminster Kennel Club has selected Tulsa, Oklahoma resident Mr. Eugene Blake as the Non-Sporting Group judge for the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan. Group judging for the historic sesquicentennial event will be held on the evenings of February 2-3 at Madison Square Garden, with breed competitions taking place earlier in the day at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The Best in Show winner will be crowned at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, the original home of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, on February 3 and will be judged by two-time Westminster Best in Show-winning breeder-owner-handler David Fitzpatrick. Tickets for all events at both Madison Square Garden and the Javits Center are on sale now through westminsterkennelclub.org.

Mr. Eugene Blake, Non-Sporting Group Judge, 150th Westminster

The 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judging panel represents a variety of excellence in the sport, featuring world-class breeders, leading handlers, and historic winners from all over the globe. For the complete judging panel, please visit westminsterkennelclub.org/judges.

Mr. Eugene Blake’s journey with dogs began in 1951 at The Pink Poodle Shop in Houston, Texas, where he worked as a dog bather for Hazel Hamm. It wasn’t until 1955, however, that he was first introduced to the world of conformation, accompanying Hazel and her Maltese to a local show, when very few African Americans were able to participate in the sport. He was instantly mesmerized by the entire experience, and it was his first time being introduced to so many different purebred dogs. Looking back on this day, he said, “As I watched Best in Show, I decided I wanted to learn everything I could about the sport. I wanted to know why and how that judge was able to pick just one dog as the ultimate winner of the day.” And since then, he has. Eugene’s career in dogs is remarkable, spanning decades and breaking barriers for African Americans. He worked as a professional handler for 33 years before ultimately transitioning to judging in 1990.

His history with Westminster is extensive, having judged at the show three prior times, including the Hound Group in 2022, where he became the first Black person to judge a Group at Westminster. Then, he awarded first place to the Bloodhound that would ultimately win Best in Show. For Mr. Blake, the show is an opportunity to visit with so many people and friends from around the world, as Westminster attracts the very best breeders, handlers, and exhibitors every year.

Mr. Blake’s favorite Westminster memory is of his first trip to the show in 1960. “The first time in New York City is exhilarating by itself—add in Westminster, and now you have memories that last a lifetime. I have two other favorite memories. The first is winning the Hound Group in 1973 with an Afghan Hound, Ch. Khayam’s Apollo, judged by Mr. Joe Tacker. The second is finishing a Miniature Poodle in 1979, judged by Mr. Frank Sabella. Mr. Sabella won Best in Show at Westminster in 1973 with a Standard Poodle, Ch. Acadia Command Performance.”

In judging the Non-Sporting Group for 2026, his fourth judging assignment at Westminster, his greatest desire is to do the best job, to the best of his ability. He will select the very best dogs, judged against their AKC breed standard.

The Westminster Kennel Club’s epic three-day, three-night competitive event will feature over 3,000 champion dogs from around the world, culminating in the coveted Best in Show award. Westminster’s “Canine Celebration” will kick off Westminster Week on Saturday, January 31, at the Javits Center and feature a variety of showstopping activities, including last year’s hugely popular Flyball Tournament at Westminster and the 13th Annual Masters Agility Championship presented by Purina Pro Plan.

Additional event information, including partner hotel listings, FOX Sports broadcast and streaming schedules, and more, will be available at westminsterkennelclub.org.

For Javits group sales and ADA-accessible/companion information, please email: tickets@westminsterkennelclub.org. For Madison Square Garden, accessible seating may be secured through Ticketmaster or by contacting the Accessibility Services Department at accessibilityservices@msg.com.

