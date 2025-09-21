Federal Grand Jury Indictments Announced

United States Attorney Clint Johnson recently announced the results of the September Federal Grand Jury 2024-B Indictments. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury.

Selvin Leonel Alvarado-Castillo. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Alvarado-Castillo, 46, a Honduran national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Jun. 2004. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Brandon is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-359

Freeman Buchanan. Illegal Possession of a Machine gun. Buchanan, 19, of Wagoner, is charged with knowingly possessing a machine gun conversion device. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Brasher is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-351

Mark Allen Burleson. Second Degree Murder in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Carrying, Using, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Burleson, 44, of Tulsa and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with deliberately and unlawfully killing Heather Martinez. Further, Burelson is charged with using a firearm to assault a second victim, which resulted in bodily injury, and using a firearm during a crime of violence. The FBI, the Tulsa Police Department, and the Ponce City Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Dunn is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-350

Colton Lee Crane. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Carrying, Using, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition; Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition After a Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Conviction. Crane, 32, of Grove and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with intentionally assaulting a victim with a firearm that resulted in bodily injury and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Crane is further charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. Additionally, Crane is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a domestic violence crime. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Wright is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-352

Jose Carmelo Dubon-Pena. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Dubon-Pena, 39, a Honduran national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Jul. 2024. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jolly is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-353

Edgar Antonio Gomez-Sanchez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Gomez-Sanchez, 36, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Mar. 2023. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Valeria Luster is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-354

Jose Luis Granados Baltazar. Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor; Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Granados Baltazar, 33, a Mexican national, is charged with attempting to entice an individual he believed was under 18 years old to engage in sexual activity. Further, he is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Jun. 2022. The Owasso Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Michel is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-337

Gerald Craig Jones. Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute; Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crimes; Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition. Jones, 54, of Tulsa, is charged with knowingly possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and maintaining a residence for cocaine distribution. Additionally, Jones is charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was convicted of a felony. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Flesher is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-338

David Wayne Licht. Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country. Licht, 47, of Tulsa and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with knowingly receiving and distributing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. Further, Licht is charged with possessing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children under 12 years old. The Homeland Security Investigations, the Tulsa Police Department, and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Robert is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-339

Raymond Thomas McCrary. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. McCrary, 49, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of felonies. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia Hockenbury is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-340

Joel Arturo Moreno-Miron. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Moreno-Miron, 30, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Apr. 2014. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Buscemi is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-355

Jose Guadalupe Naranjo-Cruz. Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 Years of Age. Naranjo-Cruz, 28, a Mexican national, is charged with crossing a state line to engage in sexual activity with a child under 12 years old. The Homeland Security Investigations and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher J. Nassar and Ashley Robert are prosecuting the case. 25-CR-341

Jose Manuel Ramirez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Manuel Ramirez, 46, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Jul. 2012. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shakema Onias is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-356

Rusty Dale Reece; Ryan Scott Ervin. Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Robbery in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Robbery in Indian Country. Reece, 32, of Miami and a member of the Quapaw Tribe, and Ervin, 32, a transient, are charged with assaulting the victim, causing serious bodily injury, and taking items of value by force, violence, and intimidation. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Field Resident Office and the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Dewhurst is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-342

Gerardo Enrique Renteria-Banda. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Renteria-Banda, 40, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in May 2018. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Scaife is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-357

Aaron Mitchell Robinson. Distribution of Methamphetamine (Counts 1 & 2); Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises (Count 3); Possession of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime (Count 4). Robinson, 49, of Sperry, is charged with intentionally distributing methamphetamine. He is additionally charged with maintaining a residence for the purpose of drug distribution and possessing a firearm in relation to drug trafficking. The FBI is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shakema Onias is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-361

Jexon Josue Villamil-Sosa. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Villamil-Sosa, 23, a Honduran national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in May 2024. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Harris is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-358

Carrie Williford. Attempted Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Williford, 42, of Sand Springs, is charged with attempting to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam McConney is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-343