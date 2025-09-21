Oilers Football Hosts Open Try-outs

Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the Indoor Football League (IFL) and powered by Community Care, announced on Thursday the hosting of an official Open Try-Out Event at the Ascension St. John Sportsplex located at – 101 East 81st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132, on Saturday, November 8, with kickers and offensive/defensive line reporting at 11:30 a.m. and all other positions reporting at 11:45 a.m.

The Tulsa Oilers Football Team will have its fourth-annual open try-out, allowing participants to work out with the team and showcase their skills. The workout will include speed, skill, and team drills. The Oilers are looking for players at all positions.

Players must bring turf shoes, and the team will provide water and T-shirts. All participants must register to try out. There is an $80 online Pre-registration fee. Use the link below to register for this event as a participant.

REGISTER HERE

Season tickets and group outings are available for the 2026 season.

Call the Tulsa Oilers front office at 918-632-7825 or visit tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or “Like” us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.