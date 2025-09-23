Links Acetaminophen and Autism?

In a release after a broadcast press conference late yesterday the White House wrote:

“The Trump Administration does not believe popping more pills is always the answer for better health. There is mounting evidence finding a connection between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism — and that’s why the Administration is courageously issuing this new health guidance. Additionally, the Trump Administration is approving a new treatment option that has been found to improve some autism symptoms. President Trump pledged to address America’s skyrocketing rates of autism, and his team is deploying Gold Standard Science to deliver on this pledge. We will not be deterred in these efforts as we know millions across America are grateful.” — Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

President Donald J. Trump joined Administration officials yesterday to announce major progress in understanding the root causes of autism, which has exploded (see cart below) in diagnoses over the past two decades, and unveil bold new initiatives to tackle the autism epidemic.

Obviously, drug companies will not like this news and, given massive investments in advertising, will seek to robustly dispute administration officials. As the White House wrote, “Predictably, the Fake News immediately went into frenzied hyperventilation with their usual smears, distortions, and lies.”

As Tulsa is quickly gaining a reputation as a high-quality regional healthcare center, the following is provided for our local professionals in the field to consider. It is past time for independent critical science not on big pharma payrolls.

Evidence suggests acetaminophen use in pregnant women, especially late in pregnancy, may cause long-term neurological effects in their children.

Thank you for considering this important topic. Your comments are welcome below.