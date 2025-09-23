Links Acetaminophen and Autism?

In a release after a broadcast press conference late yesterday the White House wrote:
“The Trump Administration does not believe popping more pills is always the answer for better health. There is mounting evidence finding a connection between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism — and that’s why the Administration is courageously issuing this new health guidance. Additionally, the Trump Administration is approving a new treatment option that has been found to improve some autism symptoms. President Trump pledged to address America’s skyrocketing rates of autism, and his team is deploying Gold Standard Science to deliver on this pledge. We will not be deterred in these efforts as we know millions across America are grateful.” — Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
President Donald J. Trump joined Administration officials yesterday to announce major progress in understanding the root causes of autism, which has exploded (see cart below) in diagnoses over the past two decades, and unveil bold new initiatives to tackle the autism epidemic.
Obviously, drug companies will not like this news and, given massive investments in advertising, will seek to robustly dispute administration officials. As the White House wrote, “Predictably, the Fake News immediately went into frenzied hyperventilation with their usual smears, distortions, and lies.”
As Tulsa is quickly gaining a reputation as a high-quality regional healthcare center, the following is provided for our local professionals in the field to consider. It is past time for independent critical science not on big pharma payrolls.
Evidence suggests acetaminophen use in pregnant women, especially late in pregnancy, may cause long-term neurological effects in their children.
- Large-scale cohort studies — including the Nurses’ Health Study II and the Boston Birth Cohort — report associations between in utero exposure and later diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
- Scientists have proposed biological mechanisms linking prenatal acetaminophen exposure to altered brain development and adverse birth outcomes.
- Andrea Baccarelli, M.D., Ph.D., Dean of the Faculty, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health: “Colleagues and I recently conducted a rigorous review, funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), of the potential risks of acetaminophen use during pregnancy… We found evidence of an association between exposure to acetaminophen during pregnancy and increased incidence of neurodevelopmental disorders in children.”
- Harvard University: Using acetaminophen during pregnancy may increase children’s autism and ADHD risk
- Harvard University: Using acetaminophen during pregnancy may increase children’s autism and ADHD risk
- Johns Hopkins University: Taking Tylenol during pregnancy associated with elevated risks for autism, ADHD
- Mount Sinai: Mount Sinai Study Supports Evidence That Prenatal Acetaminophen Use May Be Linked to Increased Risk of Autism and ADHD
- In 2021, an international consensus statement highlighted “a call for precautionary action,” recommending that pregnant women “minimize exposure” to acetaminophen “by using the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible time.”
Thank you for considering this important topic. Your comments are welcome below.