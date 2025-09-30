Pulp Mill Waste To Green Solution

Dyes like Congo red and methyl orange create brightly hued shirts, sweaters and dresses. But these commonly used azo dyes can be toxic, carcinogenic and are hard to remove from wastewater.

David Chem, a University of Arkansas chemical engineering Ph.D. candidate, developed an environmentally friendly solution to remove these dyes using a common byproduct of the pulp and paper industry the University announced in a release Monday.

Azo dyes are used in 60-70% of commercial textile production. The dyes dissolve easily in water and resist biodegradation, which makes them an environmental hazard. The runoff from garment plants has the highest concentration of azo dyes, but they also end up in municipal wastewater from washing clothes.

David Chem, chemical engineering graduate student, holds on the right a vial of water with methyl orange dye. On the left, the water is clear after modified lignin bonds with the dye and falls to the bottom of the vial. Photo by Russell Cothren

To remove azo dyes from water, Chem started with lignin, a low-cost, widely available biopolymer derived from plant cell walls. Each year, 50 to 70 million tons of lignin are produced by the pulping industry. Most of it ends up in landfills.

“Lignin extraction is hard to process. It has a complex structure,” Chem said. “It is underutilized as a biopolymer.”

The researchers first added phenol to powdered lignin, making its surface more reactive. Then amino groups were added to give the lignin a positive charge so it would bond with the negatively charged azo dyes.

This two step, dual-functionalization modification of lignin has been previously tested as a way to remove heavy metal ions, but the U of A researchers were the first to apply this approach to harmful dyes.

In the lab, the modified lignin removed 96% of the Congo red dye and 81% of the methyl orange dye. With this method, both the dyes and the lignin can be reused.

“The process is really scalable. It’s a relatively green process. And it is highly effective,” Chem said.

Chem published his results in the Journal of Polymers and the Environment.

The other authors, all from the U of A, are professor Keisha Bishop Walters, Chem’s dissertation director and chair of the Ralph E. Martin Department of Chemical Engineering; post-doctoral fellow Fatema Tarannum; and Samantha Glidewell, an undergraduate at the time of the research.

About the University of Arkansas: As Arkansas’ flagship institution, the U of A provides an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the U of A contributes more than $3 billion to Arkansas’ economy through the teaching of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and job development, discovery through research and creative activity while also providing training for professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation classifies the U of A among the few U.S. colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. U.S. News & World Report ranks the U of A among the top public universities in the nation. See how the U of A works to build a better world at Arkansas Research and Economic Development News.