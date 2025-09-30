Busting Deviant Narratives

Editorial: With the third largest deviant population in America (San Francisco, Houston are one and two), Tulsa has cause to oppose anti-morality narratives. Our Equality Center may not appreciate the truth, but once the “Gay Marriage” monstrosity became law, the desperate-for-fundraising-profitability folk, focused on a transsexual illusion to prosper themselves and rot the heart of America.

Breaking common propaganda, The Daily Signal offered “‘CULTURE OF VIOLENCE’: How a Big Leftist Transgender Group Juices the Numbers to Demonize Critics” by Senior Editor Tyler O’Neil. Published September 24 as a commentary, it is worthy of careful consideration as news.

O’Neil begins, “The assassination of Charlie Kirk and other recent shootings that appear motivated by transgender ideology raise questions about the potential radicalizing nature of heated rhetoric on the issue, particularly from influential groups like the Human Rights Campaign.

“While the Human Rights Campaign does not call for violence against conservatives, it publishes reports claiming there is an “Epidemic of Violence” against transgender people and branding opposition to the transgender agenda a ‘Culture of Violence.’

“The ‘Culture of Violence’ report traces the violence back to ‘anti-trans stigma and discrimination,’ suggesting that policies preventing males from competing in women’s sports or keeping boys out of girls’ restrooms are inspiring violent attacks. ‘Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislative attacks are translating to anti-LGBTQ+ violence,’ the report insists,” and O’Neil reports.

Charlie Kirk’s Assassin

“Yet this violence has arguably been exaggerated.

“You see, the Human Rights Campaign’s own data suggest that transgender people actually face a lower homicide risk than other groups, particularly men, women, black, white, and Hispanic people.

“Since 2013, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has counted the deaths of “transgender and gender-expansive victims of fatal violence.” In the period between Nov. 21, 2023, and Nov. 20, 2024, the foundation counted 36 deaths. This represented an increase from the 33 victims in the previous year. For the 10 years since the foundation began counting, it identified 372 victims.

“Each death is tragic, but these figures do not back up the claim of an ‘epidemic’ of violence,” O’Neil continues.

