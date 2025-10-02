Route 66 Capital Cruise Map Revealed

Largest-ever classic car parade to celebrate Route 66 Centennial Promised

Route 66 enthusiasts from all over the world can make their plans and stake out their spots for the Tulsa’s Route 66 Capital Cruise, set for May 30, 2026.

The Cruise route—which aims to include 3,000 classic cars and become the largest ever on record—will encompass 5.5 miles of Route 66 within Tulsa’s city limits. After staging at Tulsa’s Expo Square, cars will travel to the official start of the spectator route at 11th and Yale. The route will then follow 11th Street (Historic Route 66) just south of the University of Tulsa and through key intersections including South Harvard, South Lewis, and South Peoria, offering several high-visibility zones for spectators.

The official “count” of entrants will take place in front of The Markets at Mother Road, with the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation serving as the official adjudicator sponsor.

“Mother Road Market and the Tulsa Market District are thrilled to join the city in celebrating 100 years of Route 66 and showcasing why Tulsa is a must stop for anyone traveling the iconic road,” said Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation CEO Brian Paschal. “From local small businesses and restaurants to neon signs and roadside attractions, there is a reason Tulsa is The Capital of Route 66®. And there is no better way to celebrate than a parade with thousands of classic cars bringing Tulsans and travelers together. We can’t wait to help this event continue to grow over the next seven months.”

After the roundabout at Elgin Avenue, the route curves onto 10th Street, remaining aligned with Route 66 through downtown, and then concludes at 10th and Denver Avenue near access points for US 64/OK 51 (Broken Arrow Expressway) and US 75 to allow for smooth traffic dispersal.

“Announcing the official route is an exciting next step toward what will no doubt be the premiere Route 66 Centennial celebration in the country next year,” said Renee McKenney, senior vice president of tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism. “We want the entire city to join in on May 30, 2026, and make that day a true citywide celebration of the Mother Road in Tulsa.”

The route was determined through meetings and collaboration with city officials, Tulsa police, road closure personnel and Route 66 Commission members. Research into infrastructure, public safety and operational considerations led to the final decision.

“Tulsa’s Route 66 Capital Cruise is destined to be a world-class spectacle—no doubt about it!” said Route 66 Commission Vice-Chair and Tulsa City Councilor for District 6, Christian Bengel. “This isn’t just another event—it’s a full-throttle celebration that will light up every corner of our city, from north to south, east to west. As The Capital of Route 66®, Tulsa is the perfect place to throw the biggest birthday bash the Mother Road has ever seen. We’re all in on Capital Cruise—it’s going to be bold, unforgettable, and another shining moment for Tulsa on the global stage!”

Tulsa officially became The Capital of Route 66® in July of 2024.

“Route 66 is a legend known across the globe, and it’s especially beloved here in Tulsa,” said Rhys Martin, president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association. “One hundred years after Tulsan Cyrus Avery commissioned the route and made sure it went through the city, his adopted hometown will have a celebration worthy of that historical significance, and one that will be talked about for years to come.”

Registration for the Cruise is now live, as well. Those interested in driving in the parade can submit the information for their car—model year 1996 or older—at capitalofroute66.com.