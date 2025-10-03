Big Rig ‘No Name Given’ Drivers

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has gathered a significant amount of state and national media over the arrest of 130 commercial drivers taken off the road for various violations as part of a three-day effort conducted at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission‘s (OCC) Ports of Entry. The story was illustrated graphically by a New York State issued Commercial Driver License that says, “No Name Given.” Who knew a person could get a license without a name, even in cow-chip-crazy New York State.

In a release Monday, OCC detailed their welcome for visitors from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to share space at the Beckham County Port of Entry the previous week. A special enforcement emphasis and focus on, specifically, CDL drivers and commercial trucks licensed and registered in the state of California was conducted in conjunction with DPS Troop S and OCC. The most outrageous was No Name Given from the formerly-great New York State.

No Name Three Year Big Rig License Road Danger

“Oklahomans deserve safe highways,” said Corporation Commission Chair Kim David. “We appreciate the opportunity to assist ICE and DPS Troop S by removing non-compliant and dangerous drivers from our roads. By working together as law enforcement partners, we’re reducing risks for every driver.”

In Fiscal Year 2025, more than 5.6 million trucks (Class 5 or higher) entered Oklahoma on a highway intersecting one of its Ports of Entry (POE). In far western Oklahoma, almost 1.4 million trucks crossed the state border between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, at the Beckham County POE on eastbound I-40 which made it an obvious site for the three-day special enforcement emphasis.

Commissioner Todd Hiett said, “Our Ports of Entry may very well be the first stop commercial truck drivers make after crossing the state line. Our officers’ professionalism, training and use of technology quickly assess each driver and rig to resolve permitting concerns, issue a ticket with an associated fine, or require the driver to pull over and submit to further inspection of their credentials or truck.”

The officers manning OCC’s five POEs have earned the respect of interstate Commercial Driver License (CDL) truckers as law enforcement professionals who staunchly enforce permitting, weight, licensing, insurance and other requirements that regulate the trucking industry. The use of cameras and software technology permits POE personnel to determine in seconds whether a trucker will be required to pull into the POE or remain mobile.

“There are legitimate concerns with illegal immigrants obtaining CDL’s in other jurisdictions,” said Commissioner Brian Bingman. “The inability to read road signs written in English will lead to accidents. This negligence creates risk for Oklahoma’s drivers.”

OCC’s Transportation Division has been recognized nationally for its enforcement effort of International Fuel Tax Association (IFTA) requirements and International Registration Plan (IRP) agreements for appropriate mileage reporting, collection and disbursement of fuel tax revenue and apportionable registration fees to other states in compliance with those agreements.

Since OCC took over administration of the programs in 2004, Transportation Division audit staff have consistently received clean audit reports recognizing their commitment to accountability and the accuracy of their work.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), issued an interim final rule amending regulations for State Driver’s Licensing Agencies (SDLAs) issuing commercial driving credentials to foreign-domiciled individuals. FMCSA states in its notice: “Through this interim final rule, FMSCA restores the integrity of the commercial driver’s license (CDL) issuance processes by significantly limiting the authority for SDLAs to issue and renew non-domiciled commercial learner permits and CDLs to individuals domiciled in a foreign jurisdiction. This change strengthens the security of the CDL issuance process and enhances the safety of commercial motor vehicle operations.”

“If New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with ‘No Name Given,’ that’s on them. The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws,” said Governor Stitt. “I want to thank our troopers and ICE officials for their hard work. This is about keeping Oklahomans safe,” Stitt added.

The public danger of CDLs in the untrained hands of foreign-domiciled individuals, was driven into the consciousnesses of all Americans when such a driver from India killed a family of three while making an illegal u-turn. Driver Harjinger Singh faces three counts of vehicular homicide in the crash that happened when he allegedly tried to make an illegal U-turn on the Turnpike near mile marker 170 on Aug. 12, according to NBC affiliate WPTV, citing Florida Highway Patrol.

Editor’s Note: Let us hope officials continue taking illegal foreign invadors off the road on a regular basis to keep our families safe. Thank you Oklahoma Corporation Commission.