Most Americans want Democrats to end their disastrous government shutdown, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll. The survey was conducted online within the United States October 1-2, among 2,413 registered voters.



It comes as service members and federal employees are set to miss their next paycheck, critical food assistance for low-income women and children is in dire jeopardy, states are staring down an economic catastrophe, and layoffs could be imminent — all because of Democrats’ sick push to give illegal aliens free health care. Republicans have a “clean” (no strings attached) proposal on the table.

Here are the key results:

70% oppose the government shutdown.

oppose the government shutdown. 65% say Democrats should accept Republicans’ clean, nonpartisan continuing resolution.

say Democrats should accept Republicans’ clean, nonpartisan continuing resolution. 62% say Republicans “will win the government shutdown.”

say Republicans “will win the government shutdown.” 55% say Democrats are “just trying to please their base.”

Sadly, Democrats can not please their base without ending America. The traditional pro-American Democrat Party, nationally and in Tulsa, has been devoured by ideological fanatics demanding Islam, communism, or deviant culture. The only thing all three have in common is hate of Western Civilization, but it unites them. Those ideologies are proven throughout history to destroy the prosperity of nations and enslave populations.

Currently the leading candidates for mayor in New York and Minneapolis and Tulsa’s recently elected Democrat Disappointment Mayor Monroe Nichols, all campaign as “Socialist Democrats,” then implement Communism. Fortunately, the majority of Americans prefer common sense and objective reality.

Click here to see the full results of the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.