Israel and Hamas Peace Deal Signed

President Trump announced Wednesday evening that both Israel and Hamas have “signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” and all hostages will be released “very soon.”

According to The Times of Israel, a peace deal could be signed as early as today. “Sources in ‘the Palestinian resistance’ tell the Hezbollah-affiliated outlet al-Mayadeen that Hamas has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire deal, adding that it will be signed Thursday in Egypt,” the outlet reported on Wednesday.

The twenty-point plan released September 29 by the White House was covered by Tulsa Today here.

The Jerusalem Post is reporting today, “A shift in sequencing and rare dual concessions may have finally ended the Gaza war, in a way neither side had previously backed.”

“Israel conceded on holding its fire: While little discussed, Israel stopped shooting and bombing on Saturday, having received nothing in return. In fact, this situation of Israel holding its fire for nothing concrete, and only a promise of a deal, lasted for five days until early Thursday morning. Going even further, if the first hostages come home on Monday, Israel will have given Hamas nine days without being attacked before receiving the first hostage back,” The Jerusalem Post noted.

“Hamas conceded on giving up all of the hostages and all at once: Despite Israel’s lead concession, Hamas’s concession here is larger and more substantive. In the other rounds of negotiations, Hamas leaders either wanted to hold on to some hostages as an insurance policy against being killed or to force a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

“That was until Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt all ordered Hamas – also under threat from an endless onslaught by Israel, backed by Trump – to release all of the hostages and all at once for a mere partial Gaza withdrawal and general promises from Trump to guarantee that Israel would not restart the war.

“Giving up all of the living hostages gives away Hamas’s top ‘ace in the hole’ card, which has given it numerous advantages against Israel, which Iran, Hezbollah, and Syria all lacked,” The Jerusalem Post wrote, click here for more.

A woman in the colors of the US flag holds up a placard thanking US President Donald Trump in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square on October 9, 2025

(photo credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/THE JERUSALEM POST)

If peace holds, it is the answer to generations of prayer worldwide.