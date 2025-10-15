Protect Seniors – Protect Medicare Advantage

I worked hard my entire adult life here in Oklahoma. I paid my taxes, raised a family, and contributed to my community. Now, in retirement, I don’t expect handouts. What I do expect is the healthcare I earned through years of work. For me, that comes through Medicare Advantage.

Medicare Advantage is different from the government-run version of Medicare. It gives seniors more choice. It lets us pick plans that cover what we need—things like prescription drugs, dental and vision care, and even a ride to the doctor. These benefits help keep me healthy and independent, and they save money by preventing bigger problems down the road.

That’s why a new bill in Congress, the No UPCODE Act, is so troubling. While lawmakers think that they’re bolstering Medicare Advantage, they are actually cutting the items that would help seniors maintain their independence. Plain and simple, this bill offers real cuts. That means fewer in-home checkups, higher costs at the pharmacy counter, and less support for seniors who are trying to stay in their own homes instead of moving into long-term care.

I don’t buy the argument that the No UPCODE Act is about cracking down on waste. Look at the facts. Traditional Medicare has always had more waste, fraud, and abuse than Medicare Advantage. Going after the program that works best for seniors doesn’t fight waste—it hurts the very people who earned those benefits.

Once a benefit is gone, it doesn’t come back. I’ve seen enough in my lifetime to know that. That’s why this debate is about more than one piece of legislation. It’s about whether Congress is going to stand with seniors or strip away the tools that let us live with dignity and independence.

Here in Oklahoma, we value self-reliance. We don’t want Washington running our lives. Medicare Advantage respects that. It gives us options and lets competition drive better service. That’s a conservative principle, and it’s one worth defending.

If Congress passes the No UPCODE Act, it won’t just be numbers on a spreadsheet that change. It will be real people in our communities who pay the price. It will mean older neighbors skipping dental care because they can’t afford it, veterans missing follow-up appointments because the ride service is gone, and families suffering financially because they’re trying to fill in the gaps when support is pulled back.

Medicare Advantage is working for Oklahoma seniors. We shouldn’t let Washington break it. I’m calling on our delegation in Congress to do the right thing: Protect this program, oppose the No UPCODE Act, and keep healthcare strong for the men and women who built this state.

About the author: Marianna Schantz and her family are from Oklahoma and are looking forward to their retirement years in Oklahoma with the grandkids.