Hostages Freed – Peace Celebrated

President Donald J. Trump on Monday in Jerusalem speaking to the Knesset hailed a “new beginning” for the Middle East as Hamas released all 20 living Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza. Both Palestinians and Israelis danced in the streets in celebration. It appears, the two year Gaza war is over and true lasting peace possible for the first time in a thousand years.

U.S. President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Breitbart.com is reporting U.S. President Donald Trump told Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Monday that “This is not only the end of a war, but the end of an age of terror and death, and the beginning of an age of faith and hope.”

It is faith that enables hope and empowers love throughout the world for people of many faiths and cultures. Of course the angry Leftists and Communists desiring conflict will continue to protest and lie (see former Biden sycophant Anthony Blinken), but for most, this is a historically great day worldwide.

Breitbart wrote, “Trump ended to an extended standing ovation, and a trumpet salute, accompanied by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana. Netanyahu — a member of the legislative body — took his seat in the audience, with Herzog and Ohana accompanying Trump to the podium. Several red “Make America Great Again” hats were visible in the gallery, among spectators.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump effusively for his support for Israel over the years — a “partial list” that included his role in the hostage deal; for recognizing Israeli rights in Judea and Samaria, for the Abraham Accords, and for opposing Iran’s nuclear ambitions and attacking Iran’s nuclear sites. Netanyahu added: “Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.”

“Netanyahu praised Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, calling it “a proposal that ends the war by achieving all our objectives, a proposal that opens the door to an expansion of peace in our region, and beyond our region.”

For more of President Donald J. Trump’s historic day click here for Breitbart.

Additional stories and streaming coverage are available on Fox News here.