Magoo’s Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Magoo’s Sports Bar and Billiards is marking a major milestone — 30 years in business! Join the fun this Friday, October 24th, starting at 8 PM at their iconic Fontana Center location (5002 S. Memorial Drive, at 51st and Memorial). Magoo’s is known as one of the premier billiards and pin ball establishments in the country!

The festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Magoo’s original owner Jim McDermit alongside current owners Richard Smith and Blake Smith. In an exclusive interview, Blake Smith said “Magoos is an activity center with food, drinks, games and much more.”

After the ceremony, the night turns electric with a Glow Themed Party! Guests are encouraged to wear their most vibrant neon attire and bring friends for an evening packed with energy, music, and of course plenty of games!

Highlights include:

A live DJ spinning dance hits from 8p to 10p

A glowing dance floor

Delicious Jell-O shots and drink specials

Exciting raffles with prizes like a premium cue stick and case, Admiral Twin movie passes, Magoo’s gift cards, and two sets of pool balls

The first 50 guests receive a FREE Magoo’s Glow Party t-shirt!

“We’re thrilled to host this unforgettable glow party for our loyal patrons and newcomers alike,” said the Magoo’s management team. “It’s going to be a night of music, billiards, video games, pin ball and great company. Don’t miss your chance to win awesome prizes and light up the night!”

Admission is free for everyone 21 and over. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind celebration!

For those that have never enjoyed the hospitality of the facility, here is a snapshot tour:

Located within the Fontana Shopping Center at 51st and Memorial

Magoo’s is well loved as a premier billiards center

Magoo’s is also a mecca for pinball wizards nationwide

Magoo’s offers competitive games and sports

Magoo’s has comfortable and diverse seating options and great service

For more information, click here for Magoo’s web site which includes, menu and venue specifics, and a booking form for large groups or private parties.