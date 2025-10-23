“Trump Score” Revived – OK Alignment

Washington, DC – The “Trump Score,” a concept originally popularized by the now-defunct FiveThirtyEight.com to measure how closely members of Congress aligned with President Trump’s positions, has been revived and expanded. The updated version is now available at GOPScorecard.com, offering data for both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

The Oklahoma members of Congress most aligned with President Trump’s policy positions are Josh Brecheen (96.43%) and Kevin Hern (86.14%). The Oklahoma Republicans least aligned with Trump are Frank Lucas (69.40%) and Tom Cole (63.27%) — both opposing Trump’s positions across nearly a third of their votes.

Now powered by the most comprehensive dataset ever compiled on the U.S. Congress — developed by the Institute for Legislative Analysis — the Trump Score goes far beyond its original scope. Utilizing not only President Trump’s public statements but also the official Republican Party platform under Trump, the new system analyzes a far wider range of votes, including amendments and procedural motions, resulting in significantly improved accuracy.

“The media’s focus on high-profile bills and headline votes often creates the impression that members of both parties are unified in either their support for or opposition to President Trump and his policies,” said Ryan McGowan, CEO of the Institute for Legislative Analysis. “We’re excited to supply the data behind this new generation of the Trump Score. By now incorporating the often-overlooked procedural and amendment votes, it’s clear that — despite the rhetoric — a number of lawmakers’ voting records don’t truly align with the America First agenda they project on the campaign trail or in the media.“

Key National Findings:

Republicans most frequently broke from Trump on spending issues , while showing strong alignment on crime-related legislation .

most frequently broke from Trump on , while showing strong alignment on . Democrats rarely aligned with Trump, but when they did, it was most often on foreign policy or civil liberties , such as FISA-related votes .

rarely aligned with Trump, but when they did, it was most often on or , such as . Overall, Democrats were more unified in opposing Trump’s positions than Republicans were in supporting them.

The upgraded methodology also resolves a major shortcoming of the original Trump Score: situations where both the far-left and far-right opposed the same bill, but for entirely different reasons. By accounting for intent and context, the updated score delivers a far more nuanced and reliable analysis.

The Trump Score now also covers state-level lawmakers, with the initial release covering two launch states: Maryland (fully Democratic-controlled) and Idaho (fully Republican-controlled). Each provides unique insights into how lawmakers align with America First policies at the state level, based on their political makeup. The Institute plans to expand coverage to all 7,400+ state legislators nationwide.View all the Trump Scores at GOPScorecard.com.