Modernization of Child Custody Laws

Reps. Mark Tedford, R-Jenks, and Erick Harris, R-Edmond, hosted an interim study examining potential updates to Oklahoma’s child custody laws to better reflect modern family dynamics and support children’s relationships with both parents.

The study included testimony from family law experts and advocates who discussed the state’s current custody framework, which was designed in an era when fathers typically worked outside the home and mothers stayed home to raise children. Although state law requires courts to act in the “best interest of the child,” it does not presume that equal parenting time serves that interest.

“Oklahoma’s custody laws were written for a time that no longer reflects how families live and work,” Tedford said.

“Most parents today share both financial and caregiving responsibilities, yet our laws still tend to favor one parent over the other. Establishing a presumption of joint equal custody would reduce disputes, keep both parents involved, and ensure children maintain meaningful relationships with each parent. States like Kentucky have already seen positive results from this approach. It’s time for Oklahoma to put children and cooperation first,” Tedford added.

Harris said, “Joint equal custody doesn’t mean parents can’t make adjustments when necessary. Instead, it means we begin from fairness by ensuring both parents are on equal footing, not from the assumption that one parent is a caregiver and the other is a checkbook. It’s time for Oklahoma to catch up with the modern family and put kids at the center of our custody laws.”

Tedford and Harris plan to continue working with lawmakers, family law experts and advocates ahead of the upcoming session to modernize Oklahoma’s custody laws and ensure they reflect the best interests of children and families across the state.