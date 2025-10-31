Careertech Delivers More for Less

Sometimes numbers speak louder than words. And when it comes to education in Oklahoma, the numbers make a pretty strong case for CareerTech.

In fiscal 2024, Oklahoma CareerTech students earned 34,771 industry certifications. The average debt carried by a CareerTech student was just $30.85. At a time when we’re adding over $500 million in student debt in Oklahoma for postsecondary education annually, the difference in debt load can be life changing for many students and their families.

And it’s not just students who see the savings. The state of Oklahoma invested $5,938 for each CareerTech certification. By contrast, it spent $21,830 on postsecondary diplomas, seven times more than the state investment in a CareerTech certification.

The same pattern can be found in tuition costs. CareerTech students paid $32.9 million in 2024, while other postsecondary students shouldered more than $1.5 billion in tuition costs.

But behind every number is a story, and that’s where the true value of CareerTech comes alive.

For example, Miriam McFarland’s passion for health care has been a guiding force throughout her life. After graduating high school in 2007, she worked as a hospital housekeeper, porter and nurse tech. Those jobs gave her a glimpse into the medical field, but it was one coworker who changed everything.

“My absolute favorite coworker was a respiratory therapist,” McFarland said. “She took me under her wing, encouraged me and always told me I could do anything I put my mind to. After watching her, I finally said, ‘I think I could do that,’ and I never looked back.”

Inspired, she enrolled in the respiratory care program at Francis Tuttle Technology Center, offered in partnership with Oklahoma City Community College. There, she combined classroom instruction, hands-on lab work and clinical experience to prepare for her boards and earn a certification as a registered respiratory therapist.

“The in-class lectures, hands-on lab time and clinical rounding gave me the knowledge to be successful,” she said. “We learned the necessities of the job, how to speak up and to never stop learning.”

Today, McFarland works at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital. She finds deep purpose in helping patients breathe easier and in building trust with families and medical teams. Beyond the technical skills, CareerTech gave her confidence, stability and the ability to support her family.

“Get involved, build great relationships and take in everything they’re willing to teach you,” she advises students considering CareerTech. “The hands-on experience you gain in class will transfer to your future career and put you ahead of the curve in many situations.”

Her journey is one of thousands across Oklahoma, proof that CareerTech isn’t just about earning a certification. It’s about opening doors, building confidence and creating futures. And the numbers show it does all that at a fraction of the cost of other educational routes.

For students and taxpayers alike, CareerTech delivers high-value credentials and life-changing opportunities. Sometimes, the smarter investment isn’t the most expensive. It’s the one that pays off in both lives and livelihoods.

A major shift is underway in how Oklahoma – and the nation – approaches workforce development. Oklahoma CareerTech is at the forefront of this movement, leading efforts to expand career readiness training in K-12 schools.

Oklahoma CareerTech exceeded its five-year goal for K-12 enrollment more than two years ahead of schedule. In 2023, CareerTech set a target to grow K-12 enrollments from 138,000 to 150,000 by 2028. That goal was surpassed in fiscal year 2025, with more than 151,000 Oklahoma students participating in CareerTech programs in middle, junior high and high schools across Oklahoma.

To meet the growing demand from both students and employers, we’re seeking additional resources to strengthen and sustain these opportunities.

For more information about CareerTech programs and where to find them in Oklahoma, go to oklahoma.gov/careertech.

About the author: Brent Haken is the state director of the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.