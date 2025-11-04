Keep Medicare Advantage Strong

Opinion: Oklahoma is home to hundreds of thousands of seniors who depend on Medicare Advantage for their healthcare. For many, this program means the difference between getting by and truly living with peace of mind. It’s upsetting that the program is being targeted by some lawmakers in Washington.

More than half of all Medicare beneficiaries nationwide are now enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. That’s roughly 34 million older Americans and patients with disabilities who chose Medicare Advantage over the original fee-for-service model. They didn’t make that choice by accident. They did it because Medicare Advantage works better and covers more services than regular Medicare, all while saving costs for seniors and taxpayers alike.

Medicare Advantage does what it’s supposed to do. Unlike the regular program, it covers far more than just hospital stays and doctor visits. It includes the dental, vision, hearing, and prescription drug services that seniors need. It even covers wellness programs, as well as a range of other services that help seniors stay healthier longer. These include transportation for those who can’t drive to appointments on their own, which is essential for seniors and patients with mobility limitations, especially in rural areas. Practical supports like these make life much more manageable for older adults and people with disabilities.

Another strength of Medicare Advantage is that it focuses on coordination. Instead of every doctor and specialist working in their own little silo, plans bring providers together. That helps catch problems early, prevents duplication of tests, and keeps people from bouncing in and out of the hospital. It’s better care at a lower cost. Seniors benefit and so do taxpayers.

Oklahoma families know that healthcare is already expensive. Inflation has driven up prices on everything from groceries to utilities, and people on fixed incomes are feeling the squeeze. The last thing seniors need is higher premiums or fewer benefits. Yet that’s exactly what could happen if Congress passes the No UPCODE Act, which was recently introduced under the guise of battling waste, fraud, and abuse that simply isn’t there.

Independent experts have said that the bill could increase out-of-pocket costs while taking away valuable services. For seniors already stretched thin, that’s a recipe for real hardship.

I’ve talked with neighbors and community members who depend on Medicare Advantage. For them, the No UPCODE Act is not an abstract policy fight in Washington. It’s about whether they can afford hearing aids that keep them connected to family or get a ride to the doctor when they can no longer drive. It’s about whether they can manage their chronic health conditions before they spiral into something life-threatening. Every benefit lost under the No UPCODE Act is a setback in someone’s life, not just a line item in a budget.

As Oklahomans, we value independence, choice, and solutions that work. Medicare Advantage checks all those boxes. Seniors have the flexibility to choose the plan and benefits that best meet their needs. In addition, the competition in the program drives innovation and better service, something government rarely achieves. Weakening Medicare Advantage would move us in the wrong direction.

Our congressional delegation has always stood up for seniors. Now it’s time to do so again. Lawmakers in Washington must reject the No UPCODE Act and protect a program that so many Oklahomans count on. Medicare Advantage delivers real results, and it deserves to be strengthened, not undermined.

Oklahoma’s seniors built our communities, raised families, and laid the foundation for our state’s future. They deserve better than to be caught in the crossfire of misguided legislation. Let’s keep Medicare Advantage strong and secure for them and for generations to come.