Turnpike Authority Examination Today

Lawmakers, local leaders, and citizens come together today at the Capitol to examine the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s (OTA) finances, land practices, and public accountability. Hosted by Representative Danny Sterling and Senator Lisa Standridge, you are invited to be part of the discussion.

Reform leader Amy Cerato (Amy’s Substack) reports citizens are expected to “fill the room” as concerned Oklahomans stand for “accountability, transparency, and fairness in transportation planning.”

You are invited to watch the livestream by clicking here: https://former.okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx

Speaker Schedule

Here’s the full lineup of speakers and topics for Thursday’s Interim Study on the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, featuring legislators, impacted citizens, local leaders, and policy experts.

8:30 – 10:30 AM — Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)

Presentation and Q&A with OTA officials

10:30 – 11:00 AM — Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT)

State analysis of OTA operations and oversight

11:00 – 11:30 AM — John Mayfield, Impacted Citizen

Constituent and landowner directly impacted by the East-West Connector

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM — Lunch Break

1:00 – 1:30 PM — Kelly Wilson, Impacted Citizen and Researcher

Eminent domain from the landowner and citizen perspective

1:30 – 2:00 PM — City of Norman Mayor Steven Tyler Holman

Collaboration gaps with local governments and community stakeholders

2:00 – 2:30 PM — Amy Cerato, President of PIKE OFF OTA and ORT, Researcher

Eminent Domain Misused: The Economic Development Excuse

2:30 – 3:00 PM — Tassie Hirschfeld, Board Member PIKE OFF OTA, Researcher OTA finances and financial management practices

3:00 – 3:30 PM — Rob Norman, Lawyer

Eminent domain and legal reform in Oklahoma

3:30 – 4:00 PM — Q&A and Closing Discussion