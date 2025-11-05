Thank Democrats for Air Travel Delays

Americans are paying the price for Democrats’ sick political games as air travel grinds to a halt amid the Democrat-driven chaos. With essential workers like air traffic controllers and TSA agents being forced to labor without paychecks, this past weekend saw the “worst weekend” for staff since the Democrat Shutdown began — and it’s only going to get worse. The White House provides the receipts.

Democrats have ushered in a full-scale disaster disrupting millions of air travelers’ lives:

TSA checkpoint wait times have ballooned past three hours at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport — with some passengers enduring up to five hours in line. At nearby William P. Hobby Airport, security wait times are routinely exceeding one hour.

Half of the nation’s busiest airports faced severe staffing shortages over the weekend, triggering a cascade of delays and cancellations that are rippling through the entire country. In fact, since the Democrat Shutdown began, four times as many staffing shortages have been reported at air traffic control facilities compared to last year.

It’s not going to get better until Democrats end their senseless shutdown. Passengers in the New York City area are being warned of “schedule changes, gate holds, and missed connections,” while major disruptions have hammered airports in Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Austin, Cleveland, Seattle, Boston, Indianapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., and countless others.

There’s a reason every major travel stakeholder — from air traffic controllers to pilots to the nation’s largest airlines — is begging Democrats to stop the insanity by passing Republicans’ clean, nonpartisan continuing resolution. Each week the Democrat Shutdown is prolonged, $1+ billion in travel-related spending is lost, all while Democrats try to “leverage” the suffering in their demented political game.



Democrats hold the off-switch; they choose chaos every day they refuse to act.