Mortgage-Free Home to OK Gold Star Family

Tunnel to Towers Foundation: Honoring the Legacy of Army Specialist Zachary Hisken, Who Passed from Service-Connected Cancer in 2023.

This Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to announce it has delivered a life-changing mortgage-free forever home in Bixby, Oklahoma, to the Gold Star family of U.S. Army Sergeant Zachary Hisken.

Zachary Hisken in service to America

For his wife, Jessi, Tunnel to Towers support means stability for her family, “Our kids will always have a home. A home where we can make new memories and continue traditions we had with Zachary.”

SPC Hisken, a combat medic with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 4th Brigade Combat Team, served multiple deployments to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2014. After years of dedicated service to his country and exposure to hazardous environments, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain cancer linked to his military service. He passed away on February 4, 2023, after a seven-year battle with the disease.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jessi, and their children, Micah and Elise.

The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by providing mortgage-free homes to surviving spouses with young children.

“Zachary served this country proudly as a combat medic. He loved his job. I know he would be so incredibly honored for his wife and kids to be taken care of by such an amazing organization…Thank you will never be enough to accurately express my gratitude towards Tunnel to Towers for blessing us with a home,” said Jessi.

Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, stated: “The tragic loss of SPC Hisken reminds us that the dangers members of the military face don’t end when their service does. For Jessi and her children, this home will stand as a permanent reminder of their loved ones’ courage, service, and love for his country.”

This Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is delivering 25 mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families across the country. You can help Tunnel to Towers support Gold Star families nationwide by donating just $11 per month at T2T.org.