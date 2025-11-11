Tulsa Honors Veterans

For 107 years, the Tulsa Veterans’ Day Parade is conducted for the purpose of honoring veterans of each and all types of honorable service in one or more than one of the five branches of the United States Military; plus those veterans who have served honorably during service in the armed forces of Nations allied with the United States at a time(s) when American forces were engaged in combat operations. This Tulsa Veterans Day Parade is to Honor Veterans and those who support Veterans.

Today’s celebration kicks off at 7 a.m. with a veterans breakfast at the VFW (1109 E. 6th St.). The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Williams Green (10 E. 3rd St.) before weaving through downtown and ending at the VFW. The Tulsa Metro Area is home to over 65,000 veterans and the Tulsa Parade is the oldest and largest Veterans Day Parade in the nation.

Thank you for your service.

We owe our freedom to you all.