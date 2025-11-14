Rehabilitation Hospital Names CEO

Katherine Ramirez has been appointed as chief executive officer of Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital of Owasso, an affiliate of Encompass Health. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital is located at 13402 E. 86th Street N. in Owasso, Oklahoma. The hospital is a joint venture between Ascension St. John and Encompass Health.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the next CEO of Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital of Owasso,” said Ramirez. “Since this hospital opened just a few years ago, we have established a strong reputation for high-quality rehabilitative care, and I look forward to continue providing excellent patient experiences and outcomes for those needing our services.”

Katherine Ramirez

Ramirez began her career as a licensed vocational nurse. After becoming a registered nurse, she held hospital leadership roles as a senior occupational health nurse, infection preventionist and director of quality and risk management. Ramirez joined Encompass Health in 2019 and previously served as the associate administrator at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Murrieta in California. She brings more than 20 years of experience to her role as CEO of Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital.

“Katherine is a dynamic health care executive with a deep background in operations and patient care,” said Brad Kennedy, group president of Encompass Health. “Her abilities to respond to complex challenges, leverage resources and collaborate between key contributors and stakeholders will allow her to have tremendous success leading our hospital.”

Ramirez earned a master’s degree in legal studies from the University of Arizona and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Azusa Pacific University. She also holds the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification from Purdue University.

Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital of Owasso opened to patients in 2023.

