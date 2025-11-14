Detailing Caregiving Prevalence in OK

New data released by AARP reveals that 27 percent of adults in Oklahoma, approximately 835,000 people, are family caregivers, providing largely unpaid and unsupported care to aging parents, spouses and other loved ones.

This growing group of caregivers plays a critical role in the health and well-being of Oklahomans, yet many face emotional, financial and physical challenges without adequate support. “Caregiving in the U.S. 2025: Caring Across States” highlights the urgent need for policies and programs that support caregivers’ financial, emotional and workplace challenges.

“When a loved one needs help, family members, friends and neighbors step up. It’s what we do,” said AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl. “Too often, caregivers carry this responsibility alone, often putting their finances, health and jobs at risk. As our state population ages, the demand for care will only grow.”

According to the “Caregiving in the U.S. 2025: Caring Across States” report, Oklahoma family caregivers provide $6.6 billion in unpaid care each year, helping family members live independently at home and in their communities where they want to be.