OK Issues November SNAP Benefits

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has received updated federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) authorizing the issuance of full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November 2025.

This update follows congressional action to reopen the federal government late Wednesday evening. OKDHS has proactively completed all necessary system after issuing partial benefits on Monday, November 10, and now actively working to deliver full benefits to eligible households. Most recipients should see their benefits available within 24-48 hours.

“We are grateful for this resolution and for the ability to move quickly to restore full benefits,” said Sondra Shelby, Director of Adult & Family Services. “Our teams have worked tirelessly to prepare systems so that Oklahomans receive the full support available to them without delay.”

SNAP recipients do not need to take any action as benefits will be issued automatically. EBT balances and case information can be checked through the ConnectEBT app or website.

For ongoing updates and resources, visit okdhs.org/shutdown.