Next in Government Spending?

So people will start breathing again as Congress has decided to reopen the government. But let’s look forward to the discussions to be held which will very much impact those people who buy the ACA and subsidies.

Envision a pair of pants with many pockets. The pockets hold the distributed tax dollars in varying amounts. The owner of the pants is taxpayers, but the wearer is simply a robot controlled by all levels of government.

When the government determines that “it’s in the public interest” to pass and enact a law, it can move the money from one pocket to another. The public empowers the government to push the buttons that control the moves by voting for their representatives.

But the controllers of the remote may not truly be acting for the voters. Often there are other factors that the owner of the pants are not privy to, and the buttons are pushed to favor those with money which provides the power for any activity including passing laws over how to move the money in the pants.

So I ask, specifically regarding the “HealthCARE” programs, why is there no discussion expecting the insurance companies (which spend a lot of money on lobbyists and other promotional activities) to reduce their premiums and/or rearrange their requirements for providing the services needed?

You see, the whole mandate for Obamacare was to “help” lower income people “afford” healthcare. In fact it is a program to pay insurance PREMIUMS to insurance companies who may or may not pay the actual medical/health provider for the costs to care for the person who needs the service.

Since the government can pass laws to mandate many things, including restricting people’s activities during Covid, why can’t they control the insurance premiums? When Covid became less serious, the government passed more laws to move money into the Covid pocket to cover the costs of the ACA. Did they ever ask the insurance companies to lower their premiums? Doesn’t seem so.

When you consider that government functions from Other People’s Money (OPM), it doesn’t seem to look at the repercussions of moving funds between pant pockets. At some point, at least one pocket will be empty.