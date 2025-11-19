Best Shopping on Black Friday

With last year’s Black Friday sales drawing 81.7 million Americans to shop in person and 87.3 million to shop online, the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its report on the Best Places to Shop on Black Friday in 2025 to help consumers maximize their savings.

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. Discount)

1. JCPenney (74.08%) 6. BJ’s (31.26%) 2. Belk (72.42%) 7. Amazon (29.63%) 3. Kohl’s (45.39%) 8. Target (29.36%) 4. Macy’s (44.46%) 9. Newegg (28.80%) 5. The Home Depot (35.63%) 10. Best Buy (28.58%)

Key Stats

JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate , at 74.1%, whereas Costco has the lowest at 15.1%.



, at 74.1%, whereas Costco has the lowest at 15.1%. The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37%. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black -Friday traps.



is 37%. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black -Friday traps. The “Computers & Phones” category has one of the biggest shares of discounted items, 20.2% of all offers, whereas the “Consumer Packaged Goods” category has the smallest at 2.8%.

To view the full report and each retailer’s rank in all product categories, please click here:

