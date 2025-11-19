Best Shopping on Black Friday

With last year’s Black Friday sales drawing 81.7 million Americans to shop in person and 87.3 million to shop online, the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its report on the Best Places to Shop on Black Friday in 2025 to help consumers maximize their savings.
|Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. Discount)
|1. JCPenney (74.08%)
|6. BJ’s (31.26%)
|2. Belk (72.42%)
|7. Amazon (29.63%)
|3. Kohl’s (45.39%)
|8. Target (29.36%)
|4. Macy’s (44.46%)
|9. Newegg (28.80%)
|5. The Home Depot (35.63%)
|10. Best Buy (28.58%)
Key Stats
- JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate, at 74.1%, whereas Costco has the lowest at 15.1%.
- The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37%. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black -Friday traps.
- The “Computers & Phones” category has one of the biggest shares of discounted items, 20.2% of all offers, whereas the “Consumer Packaged Goods” category has the smallest at 2.8%.
