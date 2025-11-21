Lawmakers Must Listen to Families

As we near the end of National Caregivers Month, it is worth pausing to recognize the millions
of Americans who show up every single day for the people they love. Caregivers rarely ask for
or receive the recognition they deserve. They juggle work schedules, school pickups,
medications, doctor visits, and late-night moments of worry that never make the news. They
are parents caring for parents, spouses stepping in for partners, and neighbors offering the kind
of support that holds entire communities together. In many ways, caregivers are the
“unheralded angels” of our healthcare system today.
But recognition is only the starting point. If we want to truly support caregivers, we must
understand what makes their days manageable and what makes them harder. That is why our
new national survey of 1,000 caregivers deserves serious attention.
One theme came through repeatedly: Medicare Advantage provides caregivers meaningful
support at a time when families need it most. Many told us that the program’s coordinated
approach to care makes a noticeable difference in their daily lives. They described how MA
helps streamline scheduling, follow-up care, and access to in-home services. Half of the
caregivers surveyed said that these features save them at least five hours each month. For
someone balancing caregiving alongside work and family, five hours is more than a statistic—
it’s breathing room.
Families also shared how financial pressures shape their caregiving experience. Rising prices for
groceries, utilities, housing, and gas have left many households stretched thin. Nearly half of
caregivers reported saving more than $1,000 each year due to Medicare Advantage’s lower
premiums, fewer copays, and reduced time away from work. Those savings don’t just help
seniors—they help keep entire households financially stable.
Caregivers also expressed a deep sense of trust in the care their loved ones receive. A clear
majority said they are satisfied with how Medicare Advantage supports the seniors in their
lives. This reassurance is especially important for members of the “sandwich generation,” who
are raising young children while also caring for aging parents. Many of them told us that MA
provides relief and assistance during an already overwhelming chapter of life.
But caregivers also shared concerns that deserve to be taken seriously. Many worry that cuts to
Medicare Advantage would raise out-of-pocket costs for their loved ones. Others fear losing
access to the in-home supports they depend on to keep family members safe and independent.
If policymakers weaken the program, caregivers know they will be the ones forced to absorb
the additional strain.
This is why protecting Medicare Advantage is more than a healthcare policy debate. Real
families are affected, and their stability—financially, emotionally, and personally—is at stake.
Caregivers are doing heroic work every day, and the programs and systems that support them
should be strengthened, not threatened—especially as the needs of aging Americans grow.
As National Caregivers Month draws to a close, we should match our appreciation with action.
Lawmakers must listen to caregivers and preserve the resources that help them keep their
families healthy, supported, and whole.
They deserve nothing less.
About the Author: Darren Grubb is the spokesperson for Medicare Advantage Majority.