Lawmakers Must Listen to Families

As we near the end of National Caregivers Month, it is worth pausing to recognize the millions

of Americans who show up every single day for the people they love. Caregivers rarely ask for

or receive the recognition they deserve. They juggle work schedules, school pickups,

medications, doctor visits, and late-night moments of worry that never make the news. They

are parents caring for parents, spouses stepping in for partners, and neighbors offering the kind

of support that holds entire communities together. In many ways, caregivers are the

“unheralded angels” of our healthcare system today.

But recognition is only the starting point. If we want to truly support caregivers, we must

understand what makes their days manageable and what makes them harder. That is why our

new national survey of 1,000 caregivers deserves serious attention.

One theme came through repeatedly: Medicare Advantage provides caregivers meaningful

support at a time when families need it most. Many told us that the program’s coordinated

approach to care makes a noticeable difference in their daily lives. They described how MA

helps streamline scheduling, follow-up care, and access to in-home services. Half of the

caregivers surveyed said that these features save them at least five hours each month. For

someone balancing caregiving alongside work and family, five hours is more than a statistic—

it’s breathing room.

Families also shared how financial pressures shape their caregiving experience. Rising prices for

groceries, utilities, housing, and gas have left many households stretched thin. Nearly half of

caregivers reported saving more than $1,000 each year due to Medicare Advantage’s lower

premiums, fewer copays, and reduced time away from work. Those savings don’t just help

seniors—they help keep entire households financially stable.

Caregivers also expressed a deep sense of trust in the care their loved ones receive. A clear

majority said they are satisfied with how Medicare Advantage supports the seniors in their

lives. This reassurance is especially important for members of the “sandwich generation,” who

are raising young children while also caring for aging parents. Many of them told us that MA

provides relief and assistance during an already overwhelming chapter of life.

But caregivers also shared concerns that deserve to be taken seriously. Many worry that cuts to

Medicare Advantage would raise out-of-pocket costs for their loved ones. Others fear losing

access to the in-home supports they depend on to keep family members safe and independent.

If policymakers weaken the program, caregivers know they will be the ones forced to absorb

the additional strain.

This is why protecting Medicare Advantage is more than a healthcare policy debate. Real

families are affected, and their stability—financially, emotionally, and personally—is at stake.

Caregivers are doing heroic work every day, and the programs and systems that support them

should be strengthened, not threatened—especially as the needs of aging Americans grow.

As National Caregivers Month draws to a close, we should match our appreciation with action.

Lawmakers must listen to caregivers and preserve the resources that help them keep their

families healthy, supported, and whole.

They deserve nothing less.

About the Author: Darren Grubb is the spokesperson for Medicare Advantage Majority.