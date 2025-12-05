USA BMX Raises Over $273,000

“Race for Life” fundraising races across the country support Blood Cancer United

TULSA: Each year, the USA BMX family comes together for something far bigger than racing. Nearly all year, from January 1st through October 15th, the Race for Life reminds us what this sport is all about: heart, community and hope. This year, USA BMX raised $273,389.79 for Blood Cancer United, continuing a legacy that began more than four decades ago with a boy named Todd Kingsbury.

Todd’s story — one of courage, community and compassion — sparked an enduring tradition that now reaches across North America. What started as one race to support a single rider has grown into a movement that unites thousands. Each dollar raised this year represents more than generosity; it represents the shared spirit of BMX riders, parents, volunteers and tracks who refuse to stand still in the face of challenge.

At the heart of this effort are the riders who go above and beyond, turning their passion into purpose. Ryland Bricker once again led the way as the top individual fundraiser for the seventh consecutive year, contributing $27,660.86 and adding to his incredible lifetime total of more than $277,000 raised for this cause. Behind him, a remarkable group of riders — Chloe Holloway, Sean Coleman, Mandy Hergert, Eli Schott, Jackson Beal, Liam Winters, Liam Garcia, Charlie Schroeder and Kaiden Saba — filled out the top ten, each representing the strength of the BMX community and the compassion that drives it.

Local tracks also played a vital role, hosting Race for Life events that brought communities together while raising crucial funds. Leading the charge was Lincoln Park BMX, with an astounding $30,590.71 raised, followed closely by Egg Harbor Township BMX with $29,609.03. Rounding out the top ten were Steel Wheels BMX, Columbia Basin BMX, Waterford Oaks BMX, Moses Lake BMX, Rockford BMX, Northern Virginia BMX, Spokane BMX and Springfield BMX — each one proving that when a track unites behind a cause, amazing things happen.

This year’s total also includes $1,216.51 donated in memory of Bernard “Bernie” Anderson (1932–2025). Bernie’s passing left a deep mark on the USA BMX community. A true pioneer of the sport, Bernie’s journey began like many – as a dad supporting his son’s love of bikes – but it became something much greater. From Track Operator in San Antonio, Texas, to the visionary leader of the American Bicycle Association, Bernie helped grow BMX from its grassroots beginnings to the Olympic sport known today. His influence shaped generations of riders and built the foundation upon which USA BMX stands. His legacy will forever live on in every lap, every race and every act of generosity within the BMX community.

USA BMX extends its heartfelt gratitude to Box Components and SYNDYT for their continued support of the Race for Life program. Their partnership helps recognize and reward the incredible efforts of riders and tracks who make this campaign possible each year. Together, they celebrate not only the dollars raised but the dedication, teamwork and compassion that make the BMX family so special.

As the 2025 campaign comes to a close, USA BMX looks back with immense gratitude. Every donation, every lap and every conversation about this cause mattered. Through shared purpose and unwavering heart, the BMX community once again proved that BMX is about more than racing – it’s about lifting each other up and making a difference that reaches far beyond the track.

Here’s to another year of racing for hope, honoring USA BMX’s past and inspiring the future – one rider, one track and one act of kindness at a time.

About USA BMX: Established as the American Bicycle Association in 1977 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ABA is the nation’s largest cycling organization with more than 70,000 members with combined racing and freestyle events at more than 300 sanctioned BMX tracks across the United States and Canada. ABA empowers and elevates the early stages of bicycle development by creating opportunities through facility development, programs, and national events. As a result, ABA has developed a structured blueprint. A cyclist can progress from humble beginnings on a balance bike to becoming a BMX Olympian by establishing these roots.