Tulsa: Best Commute in America

In Tulsa, commuters spend about 62 fewer hours per year on the road than the average U.S. worker, the equivalent of nearly eight full workdays saved annually according to Yardi Kube’s latest Commute Study.

The study shows the national one-way average reached 27.2 minutes in 2024, up from 25.6 in 2021 and nearly back to 2019’s 27.6 minutes. Tulsa with the fastest commute in the nation, averages one-way travel time rising slightly from 19.1 to 19.7 minutes Year-Over-Year.

The 2024 average Tulsa commute is 7.5 minutes shorter than the U.S. mean and 1.1 minutes longer than the city’s 2019 level of 18.6 minutes.

In the South, only Memphis (21.4 minutes) and Oklahoma City (21.9 minutes) come within a few minutes of Tulsa’s average.