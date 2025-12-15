OKC Black Lives Embarrassment

A grand jury indictment was unsealed, charging Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson, 52, of Oklahoma City, with wire fraud and money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma. Dickerson made her initial appearance in court last Thursday December 11th and the Oklahoma disgrace has been all over the national news ever since.

According to the indictment, beginning in at least 2016, Dickerson served as the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter OKC (BLMOKC). As Executive Director, Dickerson had access to BLMOKC’s bank, PayPal, and Cash App accounts.

The indictment alleges that, although BLMOKC was not a registered tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, it accepted charitable donations through its affiliation with the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), based in Arizona. AFGJ served as a fiscal sponsor to BLMOKC and required BLMOKC to use its funds only as permitted by Section 501(c)(3). AFGJ also required BLMOKC to fully account upon request for the disbursement of all funds received and prohibited BLMOKC from using its funds to purchase real estate without AFGJ’s consent.

Beginning in late spring 2020, BLMOKC raised funds to support its social justice mission from online donors, as well as from national bail funds. In total, BLMOKC raised more than $5.6 million, which included grants from national bail funds, including the Community Justice Exchange, Massachusetts Bail Fund, and Minnesota Freedom Fund. Most of those funds were routed through AFGJ, as fiscal sponsor, to BLMOKC.

US Rep. Ilhan Ommar and Tashella Shen Amore Dickerson

According to the indictment, BLMOKC was supposed to use these national bail fund grants to post pretrial bail for individuals arrested in connection with protests for racial justice after the death of George Floyd. When bail funds were returned to BLMOKC, the national bail funds sometimes allowed BLMOKC to keep all or a portion of the grant funding to establish a revolving bail fund, or for BLMOKC’s social justice mission, as permitted by Section 501(c)(3).

Despite the stated purpose of the money raised, and the terms and conditions of the grants, the indictment alleges that beginning in June 2020 and continuing through at least October 2025, Dickerson embezzled funds from BLMOKC’s accounts for her personal benefit. The indictment alleges Dickerson deposited at least $3.15 million in returned bail checks into her personal accounts, rather than into BLMOKC’s accounts. Among other things, Dickerson then used these funds to pay for:

recreational travel to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic for herself and her associates;

tens of thousands of dollars in retail shopping;

at least $50,000 in food and grocery deliveries for herself and her children;

a personal vehicle registered in her name; and

six real properties in Oklahoma City deeded in her own name or in the name Equity International LLC, an entity she exclusively controlled.

The indictment further alleges that Dickerson used interstate wire communications to submit two false annual reports to AFGJ on behalf of BLMOKC. Dickerson reported that she had used BLMOKC funds only for tax-exempt purposes. She did not disclose that she used funds for her personal benefit.

On Dec. 3, a federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment charging Dickerson with 20 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering. For each count of wire fraud, Dickerson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000. For each count of money laundering, Dickerson faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the amount of the criminally derived property involved in the transaction.

This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office and IRS-Criminal Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matt Dillon and Jessica L. Perry for the Western District of Oklahoma are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.