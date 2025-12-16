States’ Elder Abuse Report

The elderly population, who often rely on a fixed income, are particularly vulnerable to financial, emotional, and physical abuse. To shed light on this important issue, the personal finance company WalletHub today released its annual report on the States with the Best Elder-Abuse Protections.



WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 16 key indicators of elder-abuse protection. The data set ranges from each state’s share of all elder abuse complaints to their laws concerning financial elder abuse.

States With the Best Elder-Abuse

Protections States With the Worst Elder-Abuse

Protections 1. Wisconsin 42. Alaska 2. Virginia 43. New Jersey 3. Vermont 44. Montana 4. Massachusetts 45. Nevada 5. Ohio 46. Utah 6. Illinois 47. Delaware 7. Maine 48. Tennessee 8. Kentucky 49. California 9. West Virginia 50. South Carolina 10. Wyoming 51. South Dakota



Key Stats

Alaska has the highest total long-term care Ombudsman program funding (per resident aged 65 and older) , which is 14.7 times higher than in Florida, the state with the lowest.



, which is 14.7 times higher than in Florida, the state with the lowest. The District of Columbia has the most certified volunteer Ombudsmen (per 100,000 residents aged 65 and older) , whereas Delaware, Mississippi, Nevada, South Dakota and West Virginia are the states that have none.



, whereas Delaware, Mississippi, Nevada, South Dakota and West Virginia are the states that have none. Connecticut, Hawaii and Wisconsin have the most frequent assisted-living facility inspections , which is ten times more frequent than in Nebraska, the state with the lowest frequency.



, which is ten times more frequent than in Nebraska, the state with the lowest frequency. Hawaii has the highest nursing-home quality (share of certified nursing-home beds rated 4 or 5 stars), which is 3.6 times higher than in Louisiana, the state with the lowest.

“Our nation’s elderly population is vulnerable to being hurt physically, financially and mentally by both their families and their caregivers. Elderly people who foresee needing care in the near future, or families who want to make sure their relatives receive the best treatment possible, should be aware of the states with the best elder-abuse protections. These states offer robust legal safeguards, plenty of organizations and volunteers dedicated to helping elderly residents avoid abuse, and high-quality nursing homes and other care facilities,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst.



To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-elder-abuse-protection/28754