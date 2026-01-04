Venezuela Liberated

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. special operations forces to launch a helicopter-borne raid on the Venezuelan capital city of Caracas to capture accused drug kingpin, dictator, murderer, and economic destroyer of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, late at night Friday, January 2, 2026. The operation was the culmination of months of preparation and waiting for the perfect window of opportunity. It was a complex law enforcement mission supported by the War Department, officials said.

In March 2020, a federal judge in New York unsealed an indictment against Maduro and other high-ranking Venezuelan officials, alleging he is the head of a narcotics trafficking ring with ties to U.S.-designated terrorist groups. There was a $50 million reward on Maduro.

“We could’ve lost a lot of people last night. We could’ve lost a lot of dignity. We could’ve lost a lot of equipment. The equipment is less important, but we could’ve lost a lot,” Trump said at a press conference from the president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, January 3. He also quipped, about the $50 million reward on Maduro the Department of Justice is not now obligated to pay.

The Epoch Times reports, “In the early morning hours on Jan. 3, dozens of manned and unmanned U.S. military aircraft began targeting Venezuela’s air defense arrays, paving the way for the helicopter-borne assault team to land at a fortified compound where Maduro and his wife were staying. Within minutes of landing, those special operations troops had managed to rush through the complex and catch the Venezuelan leader and his wife, Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, before they could barricade themselves in a safe room and potentially wait for the Venezuelan military to come to their rescue.

“Less than five hours had elapsed from the time Trump gave the order to launch the mission to when the assault force had safely exited Venezuelan airspace with Maduro and his wife in custody. The mission played out without a single loss of American life [or aircraft],” the Epoch Times wrote. For more from The Epoch Times on how Maduro was captured, click here.

Before the official morning press conference, Oklahoma Democrats on social media were following the socialist communist second front in America later detailed in the day by Asra Q. Nomani writing for Fox News. Her story is stunning and explains the factually incorrect performative hysteria in “Second front: How a socialist cell in the US mobilized pro-Maduro foot soldiers within 12 hours” which is available at this link.

Yes Virginia, socialists and communists are actively working to destroy America and defend evil, even in Oklahoma. Just ask Democrats.