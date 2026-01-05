Minnesota’s Fraud: Gov. Walz Withdraws

Updated: President Donald J. Trump and his Administration are unleashing a relentless assault to dismantle the massive fraud empires built in Minnesota under the watch of incompetent Democrats like Gov. Tim Walz and his Radical Left enablers, the White House asserted Friday. This is the most likely reason Gov. Walz withdrew from his race for reelection today.



Fueled by shocking video from Nick Shirley and tenacious reporting by Alpha News exposing the Somali-dominated scams that have bled taxpayers dry, the Trump Administration is spearheading a no-holds-barred effort to hunt down and prosecute the criminals who have exploited Democrats’ non-existent oversight to bilk hardworking taxpayers out of billions of dollars.

Here are actions the Trump Administration has already taken:

The Department of Justice is currently engaged in multiple active, ongoing, and extensive investigations into the fraudulent activity that has occurred in various Minnesota programs, including the state’s Feeding Our Future, Housing Stabilization Services, Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention programs, and Evergreen Recovery.

To date, DOJ has charged 98 defendants in Minnesota fraud-related cases — 85 of whom are of Somali descent. 64 the defendants have already been convicted.

DOJ has already issued over 1,750 subpoenas, executed over 130 search warrants, and conducted over 1,000 witness interviews as part of its ongoing investigation.

Many of the facilities and schemes visited in Shirley’s viral video are currently under active investigation by the DOJ; in fact, one of the buildings prominently featured in the video has had 13 defendants charged for fraud.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting investigations into dozens of the state’s health care and home care providers accused of fraud, surging forensic accountants and data analytics teams, and investigating potential links to elected officials and terrorist financing.

The Department of Homeland Security is on the ground conducting door-to-door investigations of suspected fraud sites in Minnesota, with hundreds of Homeland Security Investigations officers in the state and more on the way.

DHS has arrested over 1,000 criminal illegal aliens in just the past few weeks as immigration enforcement operations continue. Additionally, as part of Operation Twin Shield earlier this year, DHS identified over 1,300 fraud findings based on site visits in Minneapolis and Saint Paul — and is currently in the process of determining which cases require additional vetting, including for refugee status and potential denaturalization.

The Department of Health and Human Services has frozen childcare payments and started requiring a justification, receipt, or photo evidence for all childcare-related payments nationwide, and is enforcing a long-ignored federal law to demand repayment of Medicaid benefits incurred by sponsored immigrants from their sponsors. HHS is also currently investigating Minnesota’s Head Start programs over allegations of fraud by illegal aliens.

The Small Business Administration has halted all annual grant program payments to Minnesota. The agency also suspended 6,900 borrowers in the state for approximately $400 million in suspected fraudulent activity — banning the individuals from all further loan programs, including disaster loans.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has dispatched a team to Minnesota to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into possible public housing assistance fraud.

The Department of Labor is currently conducting a targeted review of Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance program.

The Department of Agriculture has demanded Minnesota conduct recertification for its SNAP recipients to ensure the program complies with eligibility requirements — a commonsense move inexplicably challenged in court by state officials.

President Trump promised decisive action — and his Administration is delivering, with investigations, freezes, and prosecutions spanning multiple agencies. These complex criminal networks didn’t build themselves overnight on Gov. Tim Walz’s watch, and rooting them out completely requires thorough, methodical work to build cases that secure convictions and recover taxpayer dollars.

The Trump Administration is moving with full force and urgency — and more results are on the way. In short, this is what competence in an administration’s White House Cabinet looks like. While the left lies and demonizes President Donald J. Trump, his team of highly skilled officials are making a difference in America for the America People.

This announcement by the White House is the most likely reason for Gov. Tim Walz’s press conference today.

The New York Post writes, “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abruptly dropped his bid for a third term as governor on Monday, amid a growing fraud scandal in which allegedly billions of dollars worth of taxpayer dollars were swindled under his watch. Walz (D), former Vice President Kamala Harris’ veep pick in 2024, had launched his campaign for a third term back in September.”

“But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all,” the Post reported Walz said.