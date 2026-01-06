Reporting To Protect Oklahoma Children

As Tulsa Today has covered before, V1SUT Vantage on Substack is an investigative site dedicated, among other things, to protecting Oklahoma Children from official abuse. This morning, V1SUT did it again with a story titled: Sacrificing Lincoln: OKDHS Traffics Boys, Harbors, Aids Male Adoptees After Multiple Molestations & Attempt to Drown Child. This story must be covered by other local media. It is, as V1SUT notes in the subtitle, a “SHOCKING FAILURE TO PROTECT: New Sources Detail Adoptive Father’s Cruise Ship and Church Camp Crimes Against Children.”

V1SUT begins, “For a year and a half, V1SUT has investigated and reported on the disturbing story of child Lincoln Lochman (now legally Lincoln Harrison). No case better illustrates how broken, ideologically weaponized and lawlessly out of control Oklahoma’s child welfare system has become.

“Lincoln was unlawfully taken from his parents by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) Child Welfare Services division and placed with a male, same sex couple with a history of child perpetration. Lincoln was trafficked while agencies in two states, schools, churches, law enforcement, a perpetrator’s family and even a cruise line chose to cover up crimes rather than protect children,” V1SUT continues.

Please click here to read more of this story from V1SUT. This story should spark a Federal Investigation.

V1SUT first broke the national story of a Drag Show Performer working a day job as an Oklahoma Elementary School Principle. This report is even more heinous.

Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services (OKDHS) is a train wreck with good and bad at every level, but most consistently it is capricious and authoritarian and frequently operating contrary to it’s stated mission. The slide to evil is facilitated by deviant employees and bunker mentality among administrators with no effective institutional accountability required.

As one OKDHS employee declared to a Tulsa Today investigator, “Want to sue us? The line begins in Mexico and you are not likely to live until a trial could begin.” In the spirit of full disclosure, some OKDHS workers are the most honorable humans we have ever met. Others are not worthy of conversation as they are lying from the instant their mouth begins moving.

Why is OKDHS able to get away with evil?

First, a corrupt court system thanks to the Bar Association and the Judicial Nominating Commission.

Second, lazy self-obsessed elected officials without spine or testicular stability.

Third, media so insecure that they never admit good work by other media.

Maybe national media will shine more light on this topic and, if your local media do not, then dear reader find other local media sources. This type of activity in Oklahoma must be revealed, prosecuted, and convicted in a court of law.

Again, click here to read more of this story from V1SUT which welcomes both free and paid subscribers.