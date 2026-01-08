Federal Grand Jury Indictments

United States Attorney Clint Johnson Wednesday announced the results of the January Federal Grand Jury 2025-A Indictments. The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Gelvin Garcia-Alvarado. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Garcia-Alvarado, 43, a Guatemalan national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in April 2008, October 2014, February 2017, and March 2019. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mallory Richard is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-010

Ruben Manuel Barraza Reyes. Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography. Barraza Reyes, 26, a Mexican national, is charged with knowingly receiving and distributing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. Additionally, Barraza Reyes is charged with possessing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children under 12 years old. The FBI Oklahoma City and Anchorage Divisions, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, and the Homeland Security Investigations are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Heign is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-007

Jacob Robin Gilmartin. Child Abuse in Indian Country. Gilmartin, 32, of Skiatook and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with maliciously injuring, torturing, and maiming a minor child by throwing a knife at him and striking him. The FBI and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Brandon is prosecuting the case.

26-CR-008

Austin Wayne Haley. Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country (Counts 1 through 7) Haley, 30, of Bixby and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with engaging in unwanted sexual contact with the intent to degrade the victims for his own sexual gratification. The FBI and the Bixby Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey Todd is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-009

Erik Antonio Ortiz-Mora. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Ortiz-Mora, 36, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Nov. 2012. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia Hockenbury is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-003

Sasha Jamece Phillips. Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer While Endangering Others in Indian Country. Phillips, 28, of Tulsa and a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, is charged with operating a motor vehicle and eluding law enforcement while endangering others. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Brandon is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-004

Ramiro Rincon-Castro. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Rincon-Castro, 38, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in June 2014. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Flynn is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-002

Andrew Mark Southey. Sexual Exploitation of a Child; Receipt of Child Pornography. Southey, 57, of the Dominican Republic, with dual citizenship in New Zealand, is charged with coercing a minor child to produce images and videos of sexually explicit conduct. Further, Southey is charged with receiving images and videos of a minor child engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The FBI is the investigative agency. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI LEGAT office in the Dominican Republic assisted in the arrest. Assistant U.S. Attorney Valeria Luster is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-005

Lajon Anthony Walker. Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute; Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises. Walker, 41, of Tulsa, is charged with knowingly possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. He is additionally charged with maintaining a residence to distribute drugs. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office, the Tulsa Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-006