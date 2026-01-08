Theatre Tulsa Premiere of Disney’s Frozen

Theatre Tulsa is proud to announce the regional premiere of Disney’s Frozen, coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center this weekend. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, the stage adaptation brings the beloved story, characters, and music to life in a dazzling production for audiences of all ages.

For the first time in forever, Tulsa audiences can experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm. Featuring music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee, Disney’s Frozen includes iconic songs such as “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “Love Is an Open Door,” and “For the First Time in Forever,” along with new songs written exclusively for the stage.

Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Frozen is a heartfelt story of sisterhood, acceptance, and discovering the true meaning of love — an unforgettable theatrical event for the entire family.

“Theatre Tulsa has made several regional premieres in recent years, including last season’s Waitress,” said Executive Director Travis Guillory. “When we were offered the exclusive, early-access rights to Frozen, we knew we had to jump at the opportunity to bring this blockbuster show to Tulsa families and give the community as much Disney magic as possible.”

The production is directed by Victoria Rae Sook, who traveled from New York to helm the regional premiere. “I grew up in Oklahoma, and it is a magical place,” said Sook. “I feel just like Elsa coming back to Arendelle after her journey. I went to New York and worked on and off Broadway for 15 years, and now I’m here to bring the magic home.”

Sook praised the cast of more than 40 local performers, led by Majeste Pearson, Sara Draper, Nicholas Lannon Cains, Noah Horton, and Zach Thomas.

“The actors at Theatre Tulsa are so talented,” Sook said. “I had big dreams for this production, and they rose to the occasion and are shining so brightly. I asked for 110%, and this amazing local cast gave 150%.”

Performances run January 9 through 25, with 8 p.m. performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. A special sensory-friendly performance will take place on January 17 at 2 p.m.

As a special treat, audience members attending the Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. matinees will have the opportunity to meet Elsa, Anna, and Olaf on stage following each performance.

Tickets are available through the Tulsa PAC box office at 918-596-7111 or online at tulsapac.com.

For more information about Theatre Tulsa and upcoming productions, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402, or email info@theatretulsa.org