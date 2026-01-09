OKDHS Advances Child Care Subsidy

Oklahoma Human Services announced this week, that they recently received partial federal funding that allows access while strengthening program stability of the child care subsidy program. These updates are part of a coordinated stabilization plan designed to allow for expanding access where funding permits, sharing changes early so families and providers can plan, and protecting the program for the long term.

Program Updates:

Effective January 12, 2026: Extend Access for Children Ages 6–8

Beginning January 12, 2026, child care subsidy access for children ages 6, 7, and 8 will be available to support working families with early elementary-age care needs.

At this time, the pause on renewals and new applications remains in place for children ages 9–12, with exceptions for children in foster care, placed for adoption, with disabilities, experiencing homelessness, or whose families are receiving emergency financial assistance through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Effective January 12, 2026: Support for Families Receiving TANF

Beginning January 12, 2026, families receiving emergency financial assistance through the TANF program are now included among the program’s exemptions and may be served through the child care subsidy program for children up to age 13.

Effective April 6, 2026: Ending of the COVID-Era $5/day Add-Ons

On April 6, 2026, the pandemic-era $5 per day add-on will end for all recipients. This temporary enhancement was funded through time-limited federal pandemic resources that are no longer available. Sharing this update now is meant to give families and providers time to plan ahead.

Effective July 1, 2026: SMI Eligibility Realignment

On July 1, 2026,income eligibility will return to 55% of State Median Income, consistent with pre-pandemic guidelines and federal Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) priorities.

Together, these updates help strengthen the child care subsidy program by expanding support where funding allows and making thoughtful adjustments over time. Our goal is a more stable, predictable program that families and providers can rely on today and in the years ahead.

All eligibility for the child care subsidy program is reviewed at the time of application or renewal and remains in place through a family’s next renewal date, as long as household income remains within program guidelines.

Families can apply in person at their local OKDHS office or by calling (405) 522-5050. Current recipients of child care subsidy benefits can check their renewal status at OKDHSLive.org.

Oklahoma Human Services remains committed to supporting families and providers by strengthening access to child care while responsibly managing the program for the future.