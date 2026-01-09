AARP OK Accepting Grant Applications

AARP Oklahoma invites local eligible nonprofit organizations and governments to apply for the 2026 AARP Community Challenge grant program, which will be accepted through March 4 at 5 p.m. EST.



AARP Community Challenge grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, and more.

Now in its tenth year, AARP will double its investment, awarding over $8 million in grants as part of its nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older. In Oklahoma, the Community Challenge grant program has awarded nearly $500,000 to 37 nonprofit organizations and local government entities.

