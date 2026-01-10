Wildlife Photo Contest Opens

If you’ve taken an outstanding outdoors-related photo recently and would be proud to have your talent featured in a nationally- recognized magazine, here’s your chance!

Photographers are invited to submit their best digital images to Outdoor Oklahoma magazine’s annual Readers’ Photography Showcase contest.

The entry period is open now through April 15, 2026, at www.tinyurl.com/EnterRPS.

Of the hundreds of entries, judges will select “the best of the best” to be published in the July/August issue of Outdoor Oklahoma, the official magazine of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. If selected, your work will be seen and admired by Outdoor Oklahoma readers nationwide!

It’s easy to enter the contest online. Each participant may submit up to three original digital images. Entries may represent a range of subjects relating to Oklahoma’s outdoors. Subjects can be wildlife such as mammals, birds, fish or insects; landscapes, rivers, streams and lakes; sunsets, storms or rainbows; action shots from outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing; and more. The photos should have been taken in Oklahoma, but any photographer residing anywhere may enter.

Entrants will provide a description of the subject, location, photographer’s name and hometown, and an optional brief account of what it took to get the right shot. Photos must be in sharp focus, and image resolution should be at least 300 dpi (dots per inch) for high-quality magazine printing. For more information about the Readers’ Photography Showcase and Outdoor Oklahoma magazine, go to wildlifedepartment.com/outdoorok/magazine. Subscription? Only $10 per year.