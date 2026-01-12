Dunkerley Opposes BA Mosque

In a statement released today Tulsa County Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley asserted his strong opposition to a proposed development in Broken Arrow.

Dunkerley said, “Our communities are strongest when decisions are made with compassion, transparency, and a steadfast commitment to public safety and responsible growth. Land-use discussions can be challenging, particularly when they involve long-term impacts to neighborhoods, infrastructure, and future development. These matters deserve careful consideration rooted in facts.

“[Today], the Broken Arrow City Council will consider two requests related to a proposed development on the east side of Olive (129th E. Ave.), just south of the Creek Turnpike: a zoning change from agricultural to commercial and a special use application to construct an assembly facility.”

“Having served on four separate entities responsible for zoning and land-use decisions, including the Jenks Planning & Zoning Commission, Jenks City Council, Tulsa County Board of Adjustment, and the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, I take these issues seriously and evaluate them through the lens of experience and established planning principles.

Dunkerley continued, “After reviewing the information presented, I am strongly opposed to the special use request for an assembly facility at this location. The facts clearly demonstrate that the site does not meet fundamental requirements necessary for an assembly use, including adequate traffic ingress and egress, sewer capacity, stormwater management, and parking. In addition, the proposed development would interfere with future frontage road plans south of the Creek Turnpike, which will be necessary as South Broken Arrow continues to grow. Portions of the property lie within a floodplain, and elements of the proposal, including minimal documentation for associated commercial uses and a lack of demonstrated development track record, raise serious concerns about feasibility and compliance with existing city standards.

“Good planning requires looking beyond a single proposal to the broader needs of the community and the long-term consequences of today’s decisions. Based on my experience and a thorough review of the facts, I believe this proposal, as presented, does not meet the requirements for approval. I am confident that once all information is fully aired, the Broken Arrow City Council will act in the best interest of residents, infrastructure, and the city’s future growth,” Dunkerley concluded.

The Broken Arrow City Council special meeting to consider these applications is scheduled for Monday, January 12 at 6:00 p.m. at NSU–Broken Arrow, Administrative Services Building A, 3100 New Orleans Street.

Tulsa Today‘s previous story on this project, “OK AG Investigation of BA Mosque” posted January 8th.