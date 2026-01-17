Together: New Day, Same Dream

North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization (NTCCO) is proud to participate once again in Tulsa’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade alongside Councilor Joe Deere CN Gadusi.

Councilor Deere said, “Together, we will honor Dr. King’s legacy of unity, justice, and service as we celebrate this year’s theme: ‘New Day. Same Dream.’”

Councilor Deere—Cherokee Nation District 13 Tribal Councilor and Regional Vice President of the National Congress of American Indians—previously served as Grand Marshal of the 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade in 2022.

Monday, January 19, 2026 at 11:00 A.M.

Starting at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. & John Hope Franklin Blvd.

Interested in joining NTCCO in the parade? Contact Waynetta Lawrie at (918) 240-8901

We look forward to seeing you there!